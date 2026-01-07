  • Wednesday, 7th January, 2026

BOI, LFZC Partner on Non-oil Exports Promotion

Lagos Free Zone Company (Tolaram) has recently welcomed the Bank of Industry (BOI) as a strategic investor. The investment will accelerate the development of a dedicated MSME hub within the zone and promote non-oil exports through the LFZC’s integrated Lekki Deep Sea Port.

This partnership strengthens Nigeria’s industrial ecosystem by providing MSMEs with access to world-class infrastructure, efficient logistics through the Lekki Deep Sea Port, and a supportive business environment.

While inspecting the facilities, Managing Director(MD)/CEO, BOI, Dr. OlasupoOlusi, emphasised that “Our investment enables MSMEs to scale and compete globally while contributing to Nigeria’s economic transformation.”

Commenting,  MD/CEO, Lagos Free Zone Company, Mrs. AdesuwaLadoja, said: “BOI’s partnership validates our vision and helps unlock new opportunities for Nigerian businesses to realize their export ambitions.”

This milestone marks another step towards building a globally competitive industrial and logistics hub in Nigeria.

