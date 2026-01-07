Bamiduro Appointed GCFO of Odu’a Investment

Sunday Okobi

In a strategic move taken to reinforce its commitment to financial excellence and grooming leadership from within, the Board of Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL) has announced the appointment of Mr. Abiodun Olamide Bamiduro as an Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer (GCFO)effective from January 2, 2026.

According to a statement issued by the OICL Head of Branding and Corporate Communications, Victor Ayetoro, the new GCFO, Bamiduro, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), was promoted from within, having served as the Group’s Financial Controller since 2021.

“His tenure as the Financial Controller was marked by significant contributions, including leading the committee that achieved OICL’s first Credit Rating by Agusto & Co, chairing the implementation of a cost-saving Group-wide ERP system, and establishing a robust internal financial control framework,” it stated.

While commenting on the appointment, the Chairman of OICL, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, said: “Mr. Bamiduro is a strategic business leader who has demonstrated an unparalleled understanding of our company’s vision. His exemplary leadership in enhancing our financial governance and driving efficiency gave the Board the full confidence that his elevation will provide the strategic stewardship required for our next phase of growth and value delivery to our shareholder states.”

Before joining OICL, Bamiduro spent over two decades in the energy industry, which includes a notable 15-year career with Transocean, a global leader in offshore drilling. There, he rose to the position of Finance Manager for Nigeria and Africa Remote Operations, making history as the first Nigerian and African to hold full financial responsibility for one of the company’s largest operational regions.

His expertise is comprehensive, covering financial control, treasury, tax management, and complex financial integrations. His strategic acumen is further recognized through his current roles as a Non-Executive Director on the boards of some OICL subsidiaries, including Lagos Airport Hotel Limited.”

The Group Managing Director of OICL, Mr. Abdulrahman Yinusa, in his remarks stated: “This appointment reflects our core practice of rewarding exceptional talent. Bamiduro’s strategic financial expertise has been pivotal in strengthening our strategic plan. We are confident he will provide the leadership necessary to accelerate our growth and deliver enhanced sustainable value.” In his new role, Mr. Bamiduro will join the Board of OICL and assume full responsibility for OICL’s group-wide financial strategy, encompassing capital management, financial planning, investor relations, and financial integrity across the diversified holding company.”