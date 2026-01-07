Asari Dokubo: Tinubu Stood by Me, I will Work for His Re-election in 2027

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Amanyanabo of Torusarama Piri, Asari Dokubo, has said he will repay the favour done to him by President Bola Tinubu by supporting his re-election for a second term in 2027.

He made the assurance to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike yesterday in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, when the latter paid him a courtesy visit in his palace as part of his ongoing ‘thank you’ visit to local government areas.

He explained that Tinubu stood by him in his time of need, adding that 2027 is time to return the favour.

Asari said: “Like you said, my friend, everything that is going to happen, I will be with you in making sure that my friend, the President, succeeds.

“Everything that I am capable of doing, I will do to make sure that he succeeds.

“I was not a traditional ruler when we met in 1992. I never thought I would ever become what I am today.

“He stood by me in my most difficult period, and it is now my turn to also stand by him and to also support him.”

The minister, who has been touring different communities in River State since the Yuletide had earlier explained that his visit to the community was to thank the people for their support and to let them know why they should support the president in 2027.

He stated that the visit was also to wish the people a happy new year and thank Dokubo for the warm reception.

“I know that traditional rulers don’t play politics. You are my friend, and I felt that there’s no way I would come here, where you reside, and your kingdom without coming to greet you and to say happy New Year,” Wike said.