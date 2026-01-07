Alleged N9bn Fraud: Ex-AGF, Abubakar Malami, Son, Wife Get N1.5bn Bail

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, admitted the immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, his son, Abdulaziz Malami, and one of Malami’s wives, Hajia Asabe Bashir, to bail in the sum of N500 million naira each.

Justice Nwite in his ruling in the defendants bail application stated that he based his decision on the interest of justice despite the seriousness of the allegations against the defendants.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had last week arraigned the trio on a 16 count criminal charge bordering on money laundering.

The court also last week fixed January 7, for ruling in the bail applications, which was granted in the interest of justice.

The EFCC had while opposing the application claimed amongst others that the defendants would interfere with witnesses and obstruct the cause of justice, especially the former AGF.

However, Justice Emeka Nwite held that in the interest of justice the defendants should be admitted to bail.

As part of the bail conditions, Malami, his son and wife are to produce two sureties each in like sum of N500 million. The sureties must swear to an affidavit of means and be owners of landed properties within the Asokoro Maitama and Gwarimpa areas in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The defendants in addition are to deposit their international passports to the Deputy Registrar of the Court and should not travel without the court’s permission.

sureties are also to deposit two passport copies to the Deputy Registrar of the court.

Meanwhile, trial has been adjourned till February 17.

Details later.