Two Drug Manufacturers Jailed 10 Years Each

Two hard drugs manufacturers, Yussuf Abayomi Azeez and Kekere-Ekun Abideen, have been convicted and sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment each by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, for producing prohibited hard drugs.

The trial Judge, Justice Akintayo Aluko, handed down the sentences after the two Defendants pleaded guilty to a five-count charge preferred against them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

According to the prosecution, the convicts were arrested on November 6, 2025, at a clandestine drug laboratory located at No. 19, Vincent Eku Street, off Ashela Street, Royal Estate, Ogombo, Lagos State, where they were engaged in the illegal manufacture of hard drugs.

The Prosecutor, Barrister Abu Ibrahim, informed the court that the Defendants were apprehended with large quantities of prohibited substances, including 9.9 kilograms of MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid, and 600 grams of ISOTONITAZENE, a synthetic opioid. Other drugs recovered from the illegal laboratory included 26.183 kilograms of ADB-CHMINACA, 300 grams of (R) SF-MDMB, and 20 grams of 4-Fluoro-Butina, all classified as synthetic cannabinoids.

Mr Abu, who is a Commander of Narcotics and Head of the Legal/Prosecution Department of the MMIA NDLEA Command, also told the court that a total sum of N1,085,000 was recovered from the convicts at the time of their arrest. He stated that the offences committed by the Defendants were contrary to and punishable under Sections 20(1)(a) and 20(2)(a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, adding that all exhibits, including the drugs, confessional statements and recovered cash, were tendered in evidence through a prosecution witness.