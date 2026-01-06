  • Tuesday, 6th January, 2026

Tinubu Names Gbemisola Odusote First Female DG of Nigerian Law School 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote as the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School. 

According to a release issued on Tuesday by presidential spokesperson, the appointment takes effect on January 10, 2026, for a four-year term.

Odusote, 54, is currently the Deputy Director-General and Head of the Lagos Campus and will become the first woman to lead the institution since its establishment in 1962.

As Director-General, Odusote will be responsible for the institution’s overall academic leadership, administrative management and strategic direction across all campuses. 

She will also serve as the primary liaison between the school, the Council of Legal Education, the Body of Benchers, and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Odusote will succeed the current Director-General, Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma, whose tenure expires on January 9, 2026, after eight years of service.

She obtained her LL.B. degree from  Obafemi Awolowo University and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1988. 

She holds an LL.M from the same university, specialising in company and commercial law. 

She later obtained a PhD in Law from the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom, with research interests in Public Law and the administration of justice.

Odusote joined the Law School in 2001 as a lecturer. Since then, she has served in various capacities, including as head of the academic department, director of academics and head of campus.

During her career at the Law School, she was a visiting scholar at Nottingham Trent University in the UK for a short time.

Odusote has published extensively in reputable local and international law journals and has presented papers at numerous legal education conferences. 

She also served on committees of the Council of Legal Education and the Nigerian Bar Association.

