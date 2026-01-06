Shenseea Sets Silver Fox Lagos Ablaze in a Night of Unmatched Energy

Lagos welcomed the new year with unmistakable momentum as music, culture, and nightlife converged at Silver Fox Lagos, the number one gentlemen’s club in the city. The energy of fresh beginnings filled the room as Jamaican dancehall superstar Shenseea lit up the venue with a thrilling live performance that instantly became one of the city’s most talked-about moments.

From the moment Shenseea stepped into the club, the atmosphere shifted. Cheers erupted as she took to the stage, commanding attention with her undeniable presence, magnetic confidence, and hit-after-hit delivery. Riding the excitement of the new year, her performance kept the crowd locked in, turning the night into a full-scale celebration.

The energy intensified when Nigerian street-pop sensation Shallipopi arrived alongside Shenseea, surprising guests with a live performance of his own. The unexpected appearance sent excitement through the room and highlighted the seamless blend of global and local sounds Lagos nightlife is becoming known for.

American rapper and content creator DDG was also spotted at the venue, adding to the international mix and reinforcing Lagos’ growing appeal as a global entertainment hub. With celebrities, tastemakers, and the city’s hottest crowd in attendance, Silver Fox buzzed with luxury, exclusivity, and nonstop energy.

At the center of it all was Big Slim, owner of Silver Fox Lagos, who hosted the night as the club welcomed a dynamic mix of nightlife insiders and cultural tastemakers. His presence reflected the club’s continued influence in shaping premium nightlife experiences and curating spaces where global culture naturally converges. From refined table service to seamless production and world-class performances, the night reaffirmed Silver Fox’s reputation as the OG of Lagos nightlife, where the biggest performers meet the hottest crowd.

As Lagos steps boldly into the new year, moments like this capture the city’s spirit which is vibrant, fast-moving, and alive. With Shenseea’s performance setting the tone, Silver Fox Lagos once again proved why it remains the place where unforgettable nights begin.. Silver Fox Lagos continues to set the standard for luxury nightlife, delivering experiences that resonate long after the music fades. And with performances like Shenseea’s, the message is clear: if it’s happening in Lagos, it’s happening at Silver Fox.