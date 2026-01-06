Sanwo-Olu Donates N100m, Houses, Food  Items to Nigerian Legion

As part of events to mark the Year 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrations, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has donated the sum of N100 million, four units of two-bedroom apartments in Ajara, and two pick-up utility vehicles to the State Council of the Nigerian Legion.

He also donated four cows, 500 bags of rice and other food items to members of the Nigerian Legion as part of his administration’s commitment to the welfare of Legionnaires and families of the fallen heroes.

Governor Sanwo-Olu announced the donations yesterday at the State Executive Council meeting during the Appeal Fund and Launching of the Year 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

The governor said the launching of the emblem appeal ahead of the January 15, 2026 commemoration of Armed Forces Remembrance Day has become a tradition that has come to stay in Nigeria, noting that he considers it a constitutional duty to remember the fallen heroes who have served the country, while some have become handicapped in the process as well.

“It is customary to accede to the yearly requests of the Nigerian Legion. We promise to continue to support the Nigerian Legion, Lagos State Council, in demonstrating our gratitude for the services rendered for the continued existence of the sovereignty of Nigeria.

“Our sovereignty as a nation exists because of these brave men and women. The Emblem Appeal is a responsibility we owe to those who laid down their lives for Nigeria and to those who returned with life-changing injuries. We must remember them in real and tangible ways.

“This is our way of saying thank you for the sacrifices that allow all of us to live in a free and united country,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Commandant of the Lagos Council of the Nigerian Legion, Mr Akeem Wolimoh, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu and the state government for the consistent support received over the years, stating that no other state has been so privileged as the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Legion.

He noted that the support received in the past has greatly assisted the Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Legion in alleviating the living conditions of their members, adding that some of the dependants of their members have been empowered in skill acquisition by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and empowerment programmes from other MDAs of the Lagos State Government.