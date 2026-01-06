  • Tuesday, 6th January, 2026

NNPCL: Court Okays EFCC Move to Temporarily Seize N30.7m Allegedly Linked to Fraud

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday received permission from a Federal High Court, Abuja, to temporarily seize the sum of N30.7 million allegedly linked to fraudulent activities in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

Justice Emeka Nwite gave the permission while ruling in an ex-parte application brought by the anti-graft agency, seeking a temporary forfeiture of the said sum to the federal government.

The motion was argued on behalf of the commission by one of its lawyers, Emenike Mgbemele.

After granting the request, the judge ordered that the interim order of forfeiture be published in a national daily for interested persons to show cause within 14 days why the funds should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Nwite, subsequently adjourned the matter until January 22 for the report of compliance.

Recall that the NNPC was changed to Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on July 19, 2022 to reflect a commercially focused energy company under late President Muhammadu Buhari as enshrined in the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

The EFCC had, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/2775/2025, sought two reliefs.

The motion ex parte, dated December 19, 2025, was filed on December 23, 2025, by Ekele Iheanacho, SAN, but was moved on January 2, 2026, by Mgbemele.

The applicant had specifically sought for an interim order directing the forfeiture of the sum of N30, 700, 000.00 as raised in the manager’s cheques listed in the schedule, which it said are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.