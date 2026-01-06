Nigerian Educator Bridges Education Gap for Immigrant Children in U.S., Empowers Rural Youth

Funmi Ogundare

Nigerian-born educator Oluwatoyin Kode is making waves in both the United States and Nigeria by redefining academic achievement for African immigrant children and introducing essential digital skills to youths in rural communities.

Through her innovative organisation, STEM Prep Tutoring, Kode has become a leading figure in global education advocacy.

Founded in 2019 alongside her husband, Adeolu Kode, STEM Prep Tutoring addresses the academic challenges faced by newly arrived African students in the U.S., many of whom experience significant learning setbacks in their first 12 to 18 months due to differences in curriculum, teaching methods, and academic culture.

She told THISDAY that since its inception, the organisation has served over 820 students across multiple states, achieving impressive results.

“Students have recorded an average of 28 per cent improvement in Mathematics and English within three months, with seven out of 10 previously underperforming students now meeting or exceeding grade-level standards. In test preparation, students have also gained SAT score improvements of 180 to 360 points, with several earning placements at top-tier U.S. universities,” Kode stated.

Beyond academics, she noted that STEM Prep Tutoring equips students with coding, robotics, web development, AI fundamentals, and digital literacy skills, preparing them for competitive STEM careers.

According to her, “Parents laud the programme’s cultural sensitivity, highlighting its understanding of Nigerian expectations and challenges.”

The organisation’s achievements, she said, have attracted international attention, including a feature by AP News, which commended STEM Prep Tutoring as a model for equitable STEM empowerment for minority communities.

Kode recalled that in 2024, the organisation extended its impact to Nigeria through the Eruwa Digital Skills Programme, sponsoring 25 secondary school students in Oyo State to gain hands-on training in coding, computer literacy, data handling, and responsible technology use.

She said: “Many participants had never interacted with a laptop beyond basic tasks before the programme. Local leaders commended the initiative as a rare opportunity to prepare rural youth for global competitiveness. It’s not a gift, it’s a responsibility.”

Kode, who plans to replicate the programme across more Nigerian communities and create pathways for youth to thrive in the global economy, added that STEM Prep Tutoring is also preparing to launch a global digital learning academy, expand its Nigerian outreach, provide scholarships for African immigrant students, and partner with schools to enhance STEM exposure.

With Nigeria’s youth population projected to surpass 100 million within the next decade, Kode emphasises early, inclusive and affordable access to education.

“We are raising a generation that must compete globally,” she stated.