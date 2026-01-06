NDLEA Nabs 1,018 Suspects with 2,473.755kgs of Codeine, Others in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 2,473.755 kilogrammes of codeine, cannabis and psychotropic substances across the state.

The state NDLEA Commander, CN Samaila Danmallam, disclosed this Tuesday during the command’s 2025 end of year press conference and promotion of 61 officers in Katsina.

He said the 2,473.755 kilogrammes of substances intercepted comprise 1,667.747 kilogrammes of cannabis,12.348 kilogrammes of codeine and 793.66 kilogrammes of psychotropic substances.

He explained that 1,018 suspects, including 992 male and 26 female, were arrested by the command in connection with the seizures within the period under review.

The NDLEA commander said the command convicted 87 drug peddlers and users, counseled 451 clients and rehabilitated 58 in its renewed war against drug abuse in the state.

According to him, the command embarked on 203 sensitization programmes in schools and other social gatherings with 75,135 targeted beneficiaries in the state.

Danmallam said the achievements were recorded by the command due to the intelligence-led raid operations and patrols of its operatives across the nooks and crannies of the state.

He, however, appealed to the state government to provide the command with operational vehicles and accommodation for officers across the state to tackle its logistics and shelter challenges.

He assured Nigerians of the command’s continued onslaught on drug traffickers and abusers through the dismantling of illicit drug networks to make Katsina a “safe haven” state.