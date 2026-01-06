  • Monday, 5th January, 2026

NBA Lagos Raises Alarm Over Missing Lawyer

Business | 6 seconds ago

Steve Aya

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Lagos Branch, has expressed serious concern over the disappearance of one of its members, Mr Ugwuoke Henry Onyebuchi, a legal practitioner popularly known as “Odogwu Lawyer”.

In a statement issued by the Branch, the Association disclosed that Mr Onyebuchi has been missing since December 10, 2025, with his whereabouts remaining unknown. The NBA stated that the Lawyer was last seen at about 9pm on the said date, a development that has sparked growing anxiety within the legal community, and among concerned members of the public.

According to the Branch, the incident was promptly reported at the Ilasan Police Station, following his disappearance. The matter, the Association said, has also been formally escalated to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, with preliminary investigations already underway.

Describing the disappearance as deeply troubling against the backdrop of prevailing security challenges in the country, the NBA called for urgent and decisive action by law enforcement agencies.

The NBA Lagos Branch reaffirmed its readiness to cooperate fully with security authorities, and appealed to the public to provide any useful information that could aid efforts to ensure the safe recovery of Mr Onyebuchi.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.