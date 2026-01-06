NBA Lagos Raises Alarm Over Missing Lawyer

Steve Aya

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Lagos Branch, has expressed serious concern over the disappearance of one of its members, Mr Ugwuoke Henry Onyebuchi, a legal practitioner popularly known as “Odogwu Lawyer”.

In a statement issued by the Branch, the Association disclosed that Mr Onyebuchi has been missing since December 10, 2025, with his whereabouts remaining unknown. The NBA stated that the Lawyer was last seen at about 9pm on the said date, a development that has sparked growing anxiety within the legal community, and among concerned members of the public.

According to the Branch, the incident was promptly reported at the Ilasan Police Station, following his disappearance. The matter, the Association said, has also been formally escalated to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, with preliminary investigations already underway.

Describing the disappearance as deeply troubling against the backdrop of prevailing security challenges in the country, the NBA called for urgent and decisive action by law enforcement agencies.

The NBA Lagos Branch reaffirmed its readiness to cooperate fully with security authorities, and appealed to the public to provide any useful information that could aid efforts to ensure the safe recovery of Mr Onyebuchi.