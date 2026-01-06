Mo Salah Seals Quarterfinal Berth for Egypt’s Pharaohs 

Egypt are into the quarter-finals of the the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after two goals in extra time, including one from Mohamed Salah, saw the Pharaohs edge a tight last-16 tie 3-1 against Benin.

Clearcut chances were at a premium in Marrakesh, with Salah, who remains in the hunt for a first AFCON title with his country, largely a peripheral figure until his strike in the 124th minute.

After a goalless first half, Egypt midfielder Marwan Attia broke the deadlock with a fine strike from the edge of the penalty area which found the top corner with just over 20 minutes of normal time to play.

With Benin struggling to create, it looked like one goal would be enough, until Junior Olaitan’s cross took a big deflection which goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy could only claw off his line and Jodel Dossou gobbled up the loose ball with seven minutes to go.

With both sides cancelling each other out in extra time, it was no surprise to see a set piece prove the difference, with Yasser Ibrahim’s sinew-stretching effort from near the penalty spot looping past despairing Cheetahs goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou.

Salah then added the gloss in the final minute, racing clear and using the outside of his left boot to curl exquisitely past Dandjinou from well outside the box.

The defeat means Benin will not replicate their 2019 run to the last eight, while Egypt’s reward is a tie against either Ivory Coast or Burkina Faso, who meet on Tuesday, back in Agadir on Saturday (19:00 GMT).