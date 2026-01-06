  • Tuesday, 6th January, 2026

Mo Salah Seals Quarterfinal Berth for Egypt’s Pharaohs 

Featured | 8 seconds ago

Egypt are into the quarter-finals of the the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after two goals in extra time, including one from Mohamed Salah, saw the Pharaohs edge a tight last-16 tie 3-1 against Benin.

Clearcut chances were at a premium in Marrakesh, with Salah, who remains in the hunt for a first AFCON title with his country, largely a peripheral figure until his strike in the 124th minute.

After a goalless first half, Egypt midfielder Marwan Attia broke the deadlock with a fine strike from the edge of the penalty area which found the top corner with just over 20 minutes of normal time to play.

With Benin struggling to create, it looked like one goal would be enough, until Junior Olaitan’s cross took a big deflection which goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy could only claw off his line and Jodel Dossou gobbled up the loose ball with seven minutes to go.

With both sides cancelling each other out in extra time, it was no surprise to see a set piece prove the difference, with Yasser Ibrahim’s sinew-stretching effort from near the penalty spot looping past despairing Cheetahs goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou.

Salah then added the gloss in the final minute, racing clear and using the outside of his left boot to curl exquisitely past Dandjinou from well outside the box.

The defeat means Benin will not replicate their 2019 run to the last eight, while Egypt’s reward is a tie against either Ivory Coast or Burkina Faso, who meet on Tuesday, back in Agadir on Saturday (19:00 GMT).

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.