Man Utd’s Search for Ruben Amorim’s Successor Begins

The search for Manchester United‘s next manager is on.

After only 14 months in charge, Ruben Amorim was sackedon Monday following his latest criticism of the club’s hierarchy.

United are sixth in the Premier League and in contention for Champions League football next season.

BBC Sport understands Darren Fletcher will take charge for the next few matches before United appoint a caretaker manager for the rest of the season.

But who could be handed the reins full-time this summer?

With Erik ten Hag, Ralf Rangnick and now Amorim ending in failure at United, should they go with a manager tried and tested in the Premier League?

Unai Emery has done a sterling job in leading Aston Villafrom the edge of relegation back to Europe and into title contention this season.

Villa are third in the table – only six points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Would Emery’s mixed spell in charge of the Gunners work against him, though?

Andoni Iraola will also have suitors after leading unfancied Bournemouthto ninth last season.

The Cherries are on an 11-match winless streak, but it would be hard for Iraola to turn United down if the opportunity arose.

Oliver Glasner is out of contract at Crystal Palacein the summer and his side won the FA Cup last season, while Eddie Howe ended Newcastle‘s long wait for a major trophy by winning the Carabao Cup.

Both might be tempted by a new challenge.

Could United’s next permanent manager be an internal appointment?

Former midfielder and current Under-18s coach Fletcher, 41, spent 11 years playing for United under Sir Alex Ferguson,

Another obvious contender is former United midfielder Michael Carrick.

He is out of work after being sacked from his first managerial job at Middlesbrough in June.

The 44-year-old, who also played for West Hamand Tottenham, made 463 appearances for United in a 12-year spell, winning 17 trophies before retiring in 2018.

Whether he is still out of work by the summer remains to be seen.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is another with United links who could be in the frame.

The 39-year-old former United assistant first-team coach has impressed in his first managerial role at Ipswich.