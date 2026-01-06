  • Tuesday, 6th January, 2026

Kidnappers Kill Victim, Still  Hold on to Elder Brother in Edo

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

Younger brother to Dr. Babatunde Abu Ibrahim, Abu Tahir,  kidnapped in Auchi, Edo State, has been killed by his abductors.

The corpse of Abu Tahir,  has been recovered at the bank of a river, reports said.

Tahir was said to have been  found dead by the river bank during bush combing by security team comprising police, army, local vigilance group and hunters.

Source said the  victim’s family was looking for the N200 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers before he was found dead in the bush.

He said the kidnappers abandoned the deceased and went with  his elder brother who is a medical doctor.

He said the deceased also graduated from the university as a medical doctor this year but had not gone for his housemanship.

Confirming the incident, the Edo State Police  Command’s Spokesperson, ASP Eno Ikoedem, said the deceased was found dead in  by the police during bush combing.

She said the deceased’s family identified him to be the younger brother of the medical doctor, who were kidnapped together. 

The two brothers were kidnapped on January 1, 2026,  along City Pride Road, Igbira Camp, Auchi, the administrative headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

Abu Ibrahim, who is  currently undergoing housemanship at the Edo State Teaching Hospital, Auchi, was returning home with his brother, Tahir, when they were kidnapped.

Sources said the victims arrived at their residence at about 7:30 p.m. and Tahir had stepped out of the vehicle to open the gate when the gunmen, who reportedly laid ambush for them, abducted the brothers at gunpoint. They were whisked  into the bush.

The kidnappers had on Saturday, demanded N200 million to effect their release.

