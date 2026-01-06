HOSCON Traditional Rulers, Stakeholders Seek Activation of S-South Seaports, Other Economic Benefits

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





Traditional Rulers and Stakeholders in Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSCON) have tasked the federal government to urgently activate major seaports in the South-South zone for economic benefits of the people of the region.

They contended that the move will be critical to job creation, economic diversification and decongestion of federal highways.

The group maintained that effective use of ports in Sapele, Warri, Burutu, Koko, Onne and the Ibom Deep Seaport would strengthen Nigeria’s maritime economy, boost oil and gas logistics and significantly improve the living conditions of Niger Delta communities.

Ovie of the Great Idjerhe Kingdom, HRM King Obukohwo Monday Arthur Whiskey and Chairman of HOSCON Traditional rulers and stakeholders, at a press conference on behalf of the group yesterday said Nigeria must begin to maximise existing maritime assets in oil-producing areas to drive inclusive national development.

The group noted the South-South remains underdeveloped despite being the backbone of the country’s oil and gas economy stressing that deliberate federal policies were needed to integrate host communities more deeply into oil and gas operations in their environment.

HOSCON assured that local participation would enhance security, ownership and sustainability of projects.

According to the group, meaningful appreciation of Niger Delta communities must go beyond rhetoric and reflect in visible, people-oriented infrastructure such as functional ports, roads, rail and water transport systems.

HOSCON also called on the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration to prioritise transformative projects in the region that would restore dignity to the people and stand the test of time as legacy initiatives.

On maritime and oil asset protection, the group expressed strong confidence in Tantita Security Nigeria Limited, crediting the firm with improved crude oil production, better security of national assets and ongoing environmental restoration.

It urged the federal government to expand Tantita’s operational scope, saying the company has demonstrated professionalism, created employment for thousands of youths and contributed to cleaner waterways and the return of aquatic life.

On national security, HOSCON advocated constitutional roles for traditional rulers, arguing that monarchs were closest to the grassroots and have proven effective in tackling insecurity within their domains.

The group also called for deliberate job creation policies across all sectors of the economy to curb youth unemployment and reduce social unrest.

HOSCON decried the poor state of federal roads across the South-South corridor, particularly from Benin City through Sapele, Warri, Ughelli, Port Harcourt, Oron, Uyo and Calabar, and urged urgent rehabilitation.

The group defended the Presidential Amnesty Programme, commending the current Coordinator, Dr Dennis Otuaro, for reforms and investments in education, while warning against what it described as orchestrated attacks aimed at derailing the programme.