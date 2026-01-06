Citing Global Tensions, Mbah Tasks Enugu MDAs on N870bn IGR Target

*Promises renewed vigour

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has tasked the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the state government to meet the N870 billion target projected in the state’s 2026 budget, citing the unpredictability of external revenue sources like the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocation, given the prevailing geo-political tensions around the globe.

Mbah gave the charge on Monday during a Holy Mass at the Government House Chapel to formally kick-start work in all government offices in the new year.

He said that given global developments, the state should not allow itself to be taken unawares.

Recall that Mbah recently signed a record N1.62 trillion 2026 budget, which he explained would be funded through an anticipated N870 billion IGR, N387 billion FAAC allocation, and N329 billion capital receipts.

Speaking at the Holy Mass attended by the heads and members of the three arms of government, political office holders, captains of industry, traditional rulers, among other critical stakeholders, he called on all political appointees and civil servants alike to redouble their efforts, noting that the projected IGR could come from the quality of service they render to businesses and the people of the state.

“Given all the geo-political tensions across the globe, it is not going to be easy, particularly with our revenue projections. We just do not have clarity as to the direction things would go. It is extremely important we ensure that we realise the domestic revenue projection we set for ourselves this year so that we are then able to absorb the shock coming from all these geo-political tensions across the globe.

“To realise that projection comes from doing your own bit. We have ambitious revenue targets across the different MDAs. Our revenue comes based on the speed and quality of services you render. Let us have a renewed vigour to do our own bit and play our own roles,” he stated.

He stressed the need for dedication and team spirit among the state’s civil servants in 2026, describing them as the anvil of whatever the administration achieves or fails to achieve in the new year.

“Importantly, to our workers, we are still going to be counting on your support as civil servants and Permanent Secretaries. We have always said that you are the engine room of whatever success we achieve. We have to double down this year. Those little things we do, getting to work on time, treating documents expeditiously, and making sure that we play our own part in the scheme of things, matter a lot.

“We also have to continue to be champions of teamwork. We have to essentially understand that we are only as good as our weakest link. We need to support one another, knowing that we are working for one common objective; to serve the people,” he said.

While thanking the people of the state and the church for their continued prayers, good counsel, and support, he stressed the need for undiluted and unfettered feedback.

“We do not lay claim to being perfect. What we lay claim to is our resolve to serve the people optimally. That is why undiluted feedback and holding us to account become very important,” he concluded.

In his homily, the Chaplain of the Government House Chapel, Rev. Fr. Anthony Udeh, described Governor Mbah as a servant leader earnestly dedicated to the wellbeing of his people.

He cited the thousands of both completed and ongoing projects as well as reforms initiated by the Mbah Administration, saying that such could only come from a leader with a burning passion to serve his people and build a better future for the children of the state and posterity.

The Holy Mass was attended by high-profile government functionaries, including the Deputy Governor, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai; Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uchenna Ugwu; Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Afojulu Ozoemena; and the Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Igwe Samuel Ikechukwu Asadu, among a host of others.