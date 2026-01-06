AFA Appoints Jonah Chairman Advisory Board

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Africans for Africa (AFA) Initiative has announced the appointment of Sir Sam Jonah as the Chairman of its Advisory Board.

The appointment, AFA stated, marks a significant milestone for the Initiative, which is dedicated to mobilizing African capital to fund and develop the continent’s critical mineral resources.

AFA, in a statement on Tuesday, stated that Jonah’s unparalleled expertise in the global mining sector and his lifelong commitment to African economic empowerment align perfectly with its mission to retain value within the continent.

Co-founder and Managing Director of AFA, Tim Tokun, said: “We are honoured to have Sir Sam Jonah lead our Advisory Board.”

He asserted that Jonah’s strategic mandate as chairman will see him guide the Board in its oversight of the AFA Fund’s governance, investment strategy and stakeholder engagement.

According to Tokun, “His leadership will be instrumental in driving the Initiative’s goal of African agency and mobilizing capital to support indigenous mining projects and beneficiation industries.

“His track record of transforming Ashanti Goldfields into a global giant is the blueprint for what we aim to achieve for indigenous miners across Africa.

“His acceptance of this role validates our vision and strengthens our resolve to build a self-sustaining ecosystem for African mining.”

In his acceptance remarks, Jonah stated: “The vision underpinning the AFA Initiative, to assert economic sovereignty over our natural resources, speaks to convictions I have long championed.

“Africa’s development will be secured by disciplined capital allocation and sound governance.

“I look forward to working with the Board to translate Africa’s mineral endowment into sustainable prosperity.”

Jonah is one of Africa’s most prominent business executives, recognized globally for his transformative leadership in the mining sector.

At 36, he became the Chief Executive Officer of Ashanti Goldfields, where he spearheaded its transition from a one-mine operation into a multinational gold mining giant.

In 1996, he oversaw Ashanti’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), making it the first operating African company to be listed on Wall Street.

Following the merger of Ashanti with AngloGold in 2004, he served as Executive President of AngloGold Ashanti, the world’s second-largest gold producer.

He currently serves as Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital, a private investment holding company with significant assets in the mining, financial services, and agriculture sectors across Africa.International Recognition:

In 2003, he was conferred with an Honorary Knighthood (KBE) by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in recognition of his exceptional achievements as an African businessman.

He is also a recipient of Ghana’s highest national award, the Companion of the Order of the Star of Ghana (OSG).

His extensive governance experience includes serving on the boards of major global corporations such as Vodafone Group, Standard Bank Group, and the Bank of America Global Advisory Council.

As Chairman, AFA, Jonah will lead a high-level advisory board that includes distinguished figures such as former Chancellor and Business Secretary, Hon. Kwasi Kwarteng; Mr. Segun Lawson, CEO of Thor Explorations Plc; Mr. Osam Iyahen, Senior Director, Investments, Africa Finance Corporation; and Ms. Zenzi Awases, President, Women in Mining Africa; amongst several other well decorated professionals bringing together expertise from law, finance and public policy to ensure the highest standards of stewardship.