Ademola Lookman Bags Man-of-the-Man Award, Again

For the second time in the ongoing AFCON 2025, Ademola Lookman, was yesterday again selected as Man-of-the-Match as Super Eagles defeated Mozambique 4-0 to book their passage to the quarterfinals of the tournament in Morocco.

The Atalanta forward also earlier won the Man-of-the-Match award in Nigeria’s second group game against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Lookman who was the heart and soul of the Super Eagles, having hands in most of the moves that resorted in all the four goals, also registered one goal to his name in the game.

The former Leicester City gave Nigeria the edge in the 20th minute when he cut back from a brilliant assist by Akor Adams to power home the opener.

The 28-year-old superbly set up Osimhen for the second goal five minutes later.

Lookman was also instrumental in Osimhen’s third two minutes after the break.

He then teed up Akor for the fourth in the second half.

The winger has so far scored three goals, and provided five assists in three outings for the Super Eagles at the AFCON 2025 finals.