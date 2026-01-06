A NEW CHAPTER OF HOPE AND UNITY

MORRISON ATIGOGO pays tribute to Uba Sani at 55

On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani clocked a significant milestone—his 55th birthday. The occasion did not only draw heartfelt tributes from across Nigeria but also highlighted the transformative leadership that has redefined governance in Kaduna State. It was characterized by a deluge of moving tributes, all celebrating and espousing the milk of kindness and humanity flowing in Governor Uba Sani’s veins; his uncommon vision that transcends ethno-religious divides; the show of true political will-power and the unflinching display of courage to do the right things for the benefit of all; the passion to always foster unity among the people and ensure peaceful co-existence and the prosperity and development of all people in the state and above all, the celebration of the emergence of visionary and inclusive leadership to which all can relate.

Interestingly, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led the pack in showering heartfelt eulogies on the governor who is simply loved to bits by his people and well-spoken of throughout the country and beyond. In a detailed tribute he personally signed on December 30, 2025, President Tinubu painted a vivid portrait of Governor Uba Sani as a steadfast democrat, reformer, and compassionate leader.

Echoing the sentiments of many who took paid adverts in national newspapers to express their goodwill messages and sing the praises of the governor, President Tinubu underscored how Kaduna has indeed turned a new chapter under Uba Sani’s stewardship, emerging from past challenges into an era of unity, progress, and renewed hope.

President Tinubu referred to Governor Uba Sani as “my younger brother and friend in the struggle for democracy in Nigeria.” He reflected on Uba Sani’s early commitment to noble causes, noting, “The life, struggles, and triumphs of Governor Uba Sani glisten with golden lessons, especially for our younger ones. As a young man, he identified a noble purpose for his life: the quest for a free and egalitarian society. It was a cause that some of us chose not for personal gain or self-promotion, but for the betterment of our society and the freedom of our people.”

This theme of principled sacrifice runs deep in Tinubu’s message. He described the Governor as part of “a rare generation of leaders whose journey into power was preceded by sacrifice and principle.” The president said during the dark days of military rule, Governor Sani emerged as a pro-democracy activist who “stood firmly on the side of justice, freedom, and national unity.” He emphasizes that “at a time when fear was widespread and silence tempting, he—like a few of us—chose the more challenging path of conviction.” And noted that even in power, Uba Sani has not strayed from this essential point, instead “it has matured into statesmanship, guiding his conduct in office with humility, empathy and resolve.”

Governor Uba Sani’s legislative tenure as a senator in the 9th National Assembly has been hailed as a period of profound impact. And no less a person than President Tinubu praised him for the feat he achieved during the period. He declared Uba Sani as “a reformist lawmaker and a thinker,” particularly for his role in the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020. This legislation, according to the President, “demonstrated foresight and a deep understanding of Nigeria’s future. That legislation strengthened financial stability, embraced innovation, laid a solid foundation for fintech growth and expanded access to credit for businesses and entrepreneurs. It remains a testament to his capacity to deliver enduring reforms.” Such eloquent tributes from the President of the country speak volumes.

And since assuming office on May 29, 2023, Governor Uba Sani has infused Kaduna’s governance with a refreshing tone, proving himself not just a man of conviction, but also a man of compassion. President Tinubu specifically highlighted Uba Sani’s “dedication to dialogue, reconciliation, and development that continues to inspire the diverse people of Kaduna State.” The President stated that “through his peculiar and deliberate inclusive governance model, Uba Sani has united the people, healed ethnic and religious divisions and restored trust across communities.” Expectedly, this has resulted in a remarkable turnaround in the security narrative of the state. “Kaduna, once burdened by recurrent tensions, has witnessed remarkable calm and cohesion under his watch. Birni Gwari, which was once desolate due to banditry, has gotten its groove back, with farmers returning to their farms and agricultural commerce booming,” the president attested. This peace-building approach extends to partnerships with traditional rulers, religious leaders and local communities, fostering safety, security and sustainable development.

On the economic front, Sani’s achievements in infrastructure, healthcare, industrialization, and agriculture reflect a clear understanding that development must touch lives equitably. By reconnecting communities, expanding access to quality healthcare, and empowering farmers as drivers of food security and economic stability, he has transformed governance in the state and positioned Kaduna for long-term prosperity.

A significant point President Tinubu raised in his tribute is the acknowledgement of Uba Sani as a “trusted and reliable ally” to the federal administration, whose commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ideals and the Renewed Hope Agenda has been nothing but remarkable. This alignment reaffirms Governor Sani’s belief that “democracy must deliver tangible benefits to the people.” Summing up Uba Sani’s journey so far, President Tinubu expressed pride in his “remarkable trajectory, from pro-democracy activist to a key participant in the collective effort to consolidate democratic gains and good governance.”

The outpouring of admiration extends beyond the President’s tribute. Numerous paid adverts in national dailies and online platforms lauded Uba Sani in glowing terms, describing him as a visionary leader who has brought unprecedented stability and growth to Kaduna. From political and business leaders to community elders; comrades and associates, the consensus was clear: under Uba Sani, Kaduna has shed its turbulent past, basking in the sunshine of a focused and purposeful present and embraced a future of inclusivity and progressive development.

As an encore, President Tinubu joined in the well-wishes thus: “I join your family, friends, and the good people of Kaduna State in wishing you good health, strength, greater accomplishments, and renewed wisdom to continue your selfless service to our country. May your leadership continue to inspire, and may Kaduna State and Nigeria benefit ever more from your service.”

Atigogo, an architect and public affairs analyst, writes from Kaduna