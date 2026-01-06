A Father’s Love: My Thank You Message to the President

By Magnus Abe

A father’s love, though unseen cannot be measured, but it is always felt by his children and it does not fade.

I dedicate this appointment to the caller on Super 93.3FM in Port Harcourt, who once told me that I always talk like Tinubu is my father and loved him more than my wife, and yet the man has abandoned me and does not remember that I exist.

My truthful answer then was that my love and support for President Tinubu was not just based on my expectations of reward, but on my conviction that the President will do things differently from every other leader, and Nigeria will be better, and the numbers will show that Nigeria is better. Today the President is doing things differently and the numbers are beginning to show that Nigeria is on the right course.

With my appointment as Chairman of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the President has not only given me Senator Magnus Abe a great and unique opportunity to contribute to the transformation of our country in a key sector, but has demonstrated once again the unique qualities that make him a master of the game and why thousands of people like me have followed him over the years and millions more are following.

Nigeria is not becoming a one party state, rather, in Tinubu Nigerians have simply found a leader that all Nigerias can trust.

Thank you Mr President. A father that rewards genuine loyalty and promotes competence. I will never stop following Tinubu.

Let me also thank the ‘001 of the Tinubu political family in Rivers State’, the FCT Minister, the man who did what no other politician has ever been able to achieve — he delivered Rivers state to Tinubu and the APC in the most difficult election in the history of Nigerian politics.

No one can claim to love Mr President and be ungrateful to our ‘Mr Project’, his support at a critical point meant a lot to our success as a family and continues to be pivotal to the success of the Tinubu family in Rivers State, which he has reformed into a unique rainbow coalition called the RENEWED HOPE FAMILY.

My friend, my brother, our Nyerishi, thank you. I and my family owe you what words cannot express. Thank you sir.

Finally, to Almighty God who makes all things possible, whose mercy alone endures forever, it is only on God’s foundation of life and good health that we can enjoy, compete and thrive, to you eternal father be all glory, Praise and adoration forever and ever.

To all my friends and well wishers across the land, just praise God, ignore the naysayers, pay your tax, and support the reform agenda. Better days are coming for our Country.

*Senator Magnus Ngei Abe is the newly appointed chairman of the NUPRC Board