2027: Bayelsa Gov, Senators, APC Stakeholders Endorse Tinubu

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State under the leadership of Governor Douye Diri on Tuesday endorsed President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

At a special stakeholders meeting of the party convened by Governor Diri at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in Yenagoa, the Senator representing Bayelsa Central, Dr. Konbowei Benson, moved the endorsement motion, which was seconded by a former Speaker of the House of Assembly and former deputy governor, Peremobowei Ebebi.

Chairman of the new caretaker committee of the party, Dr. Dennis Otiotio, Senator representing Bayelsa East, Chief Benson Agadaga, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr. Sam Ogbuku, Managing Director, Niger Delta Basin Development Authority, Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, as well as the ex-officio member (South South) of the APC National Working Committee, Hon. Godbless Diriware, were among stakeholders at the well-attended meeting .

It was first expanded meeting convened by the governor since becoming a member and leader of the party in the state in October 2025.

Governor Diri expressed delight that the Bayelsa APC as one big family has resolved to work together to deliver President Tinubu for amother term.

He underscored the need for the members to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, humility and rise above politics of bitterness and divisive tendencies for the sake of peace, development and progress of the state.

Diri also urged the members to play by the rules and engage in politics of consultation, stating that those interested in political offices in the next election should shelve their ambitions for now.

He said: “Here we are today in a very big family of the APC. Let me use this opportunity to appreciate the old members of the party for the reception accorded me and other Peoples Democratic Party members who crossed over. It was a welcome like no other.

“Political parties are vehicles for development. Let us truly be progressives. Whatever positions you want to contest for, whether governorship, House of Assembly or National Assembly, please put it on hold for now. Power comes from God. What should be uppermost is that we are all gathered here to make sure that President Tinubu returns for a second term.”

In a brief remark, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri expressed joy to be part of the meeting and acknowledged that the Bayelsa APC now had one united and indivisible objective to wholly deliver the party for all elective offices in 2027.

Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere, former APC governorship candidate in the state, David Lyon, and Prince Ebitimi Amgbare lauded the governor for his maturity, noting that his inclusive governance style would lead the party to achieve its objectives.

Also, the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dennis Otiotio, commended Governor Diri for uniting all facets of the party’s political leadership in the state, which he noted had been fragmented for over a decade.

Otiotio stated that the purpose of the meeting was to enjoin members and supporters to participate in the party’s electronic membership exercise in order to capture genuine voters.

A minute silence was observed in honour of the former Bayelsa West Senatorial District representative in the 5th National Assembly, Senator John Brambaifa, who died on Saturday, January 3, 2026 in Abuja.