Obidient Movement: We Won’t Support Peter Obi as a Vice-Presidential Candidate to Anyone

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Supporters of Peter Obi under the aegis of the Obidient Movement, have s said that they are not mobilised to support Mr Peter Obi as a vice-presidential candidate to anyone.

The group, in a statement yesterday declared: ‘’Let it be stated clearly and without ambiguity: The Obidient Movement is not mobilised to support Mr Peter Obi as a vice-presidential candidate to anyone. Our support is exclusively for his emergence as president of Nigeria.”

The group added: ‘’Our attention has been drawn to deliberate misrepresentations and malicious propaganda arising from a recent interview granted by Dr. Tanko Yunusa, National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement. These distortions necessitate a clear and authoritative restatement of our position.

‘’The Obidient Movement is an organic, nationwide, and values-driven democratic movement committed to good governance, accountability, and the rule of law. Our singular purpose is the emergence of the right leadership for Nigeria through lawful and democratic means.

‘’Accordingly, and without equivocation, the ideals, energy, and collective resolve of the Obidient Movement are unequivocally committed to the presidential aspiration of Mr. Peter Obi.”

“The movement can join any political party of its choice that aligned with the person, principles, and leadership vision of Mr Peter Obi.”

It continued: ‘’Our support for Mr Peter Obi is informed by our firm conviction that, among all frontline contenders for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he stands out in competence, integrity, compassion, vision, discipline, economic expertise, democratic credentials, international credibility, and a consistent record of prudent leadership.

‘’We are equally convinced that this conviction is shared by a clear majority of Nigerians across all geo-political zones, generations, and political persuasions.’’

The group explained that at present, it is supporting Peter Obi within the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the contest for its presidential candidacy. Should the process be transparent, credible, and fair, the Obidient Movement will abide by its outcome. However, should the process be compromised, the movement will take a united, lawful, and democratic decision consistent with its core principles.

‘’Crucially, wherever Mr Peter Obi, acting within the law and guided by conscience, chooses to pursue his presidential mandate, the Obidient Movement will move with him. Our loyalty is to his leadership vision and to Nigeria’s national redemption—not to political convenience or compromised platforms.”

‘’While remaining steadfastly committed to peaceful, democratic strategies, the Obidient Movement will never compromise its principles or its demand for credible leadership for the sake of expediency,” the Obidient Movement emphasised.

It added that it has endured sacrifice, resistance, and misrepresentation because of a sincere and selfless belief in a better Nigeria.

“We will not be distracted, intimidated, or manipulated by misinformation, media mercenaries, or partisan hatchet jobs.

‘’Our commitment to the realization of a Peter Obi Presidency remains unshakable. We are convinced it represents the surest path to national renewal, economic recovery, and accountable governance.

‘’As we approach a defining moment in our national journey, we call on all Nigerians to remain resolute, united, and focused. Together, we can secure the good leadership our country urgently requires,’’ the group stated.