Katsina Unveils 15 Ambulances to Tackle Emergencies on Highways

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has unveiled 15 newly acquired ambulances to strengthen response and reduce fatalities arising from road accidents on major highways across the state.

Governo Dikko Umaru Radda, who received the Toyota ambulances Monday at the Katsina Government House, said the initiative would improve medical care, especially for accident victims on busy inter-state routes.

He explained that the brand new ambulances would be strategically deployed along major highways to ensure that victims of road accidents and other medical emergencies receive timely attention.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, the governor said the ambulances are equipped with modern life-support facilities and will be manned by trained paramedics and emergency health workers in the state.

He said: “These 15 units of Toyota model ambulances being uploaded today (Monday) will be stationed along highways in and around the state. This is in fulfillment of our electioneering campaigns.”

According to him, the initiative complements ongoing investments by the state government in primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services across the state.