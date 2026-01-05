Itedo Community Hails Obanikoro for Solar Street Lights, Says Impact Still Visible

Residents of Itedo community in Eti-Osa have continued to celebrate the far-reaching impact of the solar street lights facilitated by Honourable Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro during his time in the House of Representatives, describing the project as one that transformed their daily lives and strengthened community safety.

The solar-powered lights, installed across key parts of the neighbourhood, have significantly beautified the environment—giving the once-dimly lit community a more vibrant and welcoming appearance, especially at night. Community members say the project has helped reduce petty crime, improved night-time visibility, and boosted the confidence of residents to move around safely after dark.

Petty traders in Itedo have also recorded notable economic benefits. Many now stay open longer, attracting more customers without fear of insecurity. Students in the community often gather under the streetlights to study, taking advantage of the stable illumination as an alternative during periods of power outages.

Residents noted that the intervention reflected Obanikoro’s people-centred leadership style, stressing that the lawmaker consistently placed the welfare of the community above all else. They recalled that the street lighting project was part of a broader list of notable developments he facilitated during his four years in office—initiatives that touched critical sectors such as education, infrastructure, and social welfare.

A community representative expressed confidence in Obanikoro’s continued capacity to deliver, saying, “If given more opportunities, we are sure he will do even greater things for the people of Lagos. His track record already speaks for him.”

For many in Itedo, the solar street lights remain a shining symbol of responsive leadership and a reminder of how impactful representation can transform everyday life.