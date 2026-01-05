Insecurity: Diplomats Call for Immediate Redeployment of Matawalle from Defence Ministry

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The United World Congress of Diplomats (UN-WCD) and the International Institute of Experts on Political Economy and Administration (IIEPEA) have demanded the immediate redeployment of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, from the ministry.

The diplomats made the call at a press conference held Monday in Abuja while presenting an assessment Report on the Ongoing War Against Terrorism in Nigeria.

The UN-WCD Secretary-General, Prof. Tunji Asaolu, said the recent bandits’ attack at Kasuwan-Daji in Niger State, where over 30 people were reportedly killed indicated that Nigeria’s security architecture still requires urgent recalibration.

He added that the incident reinforces the need for a “surgical cleansing” of the defence system, particularly of officials whose continued presence raises public suspicion or operational concerns.

Asaolu noted: “Our findings show clearly that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has gone beyond expectations in confronting terrorism. What remains is to remove internal bottlenecks that could undermine his efforts.”

Asaolu, however, recommended that Matawalle be redeployed from the Ministry of Defence, which they described as critical to restoring confidence and coherence in the anti-terror war.

He cited persistent credibility questions, including allegations of links with bandits dating back to Matawalle’s tenure as Governor of Zamfara State, warning that keeping an official under such scrutiny weakens the moral authority of the security campaign.

Asaolu maintained that Matawalle’s continued stay in the defence ministry could dilute the seriousness signaled by recent military leadership reforms, including the appointment of General Christopher Musa as Chief of Defence Staff.

Asaolu argued that Matawalle’s limited security background, coupled with mounting calls for his removal from clerics and respected commentators, has drawn unwelcome international attention to Nigeria’s defence leadership.

He stated: “The war against terrorism cannot be fought with credibility gaps at the top. Allowing officials facing serious allegations to remain in sensitive positions risks sabotaging public trust and operational effectiveness.

“Public sentiment against banditry is high, and the resurfacing of dismissive comments made by Mr. Mutawalle reflects a lack of empathy towards thousands of victims.

“His remarks alienate those affected and can severely damage the government’s credibility in addressing security challenges, one of the reasons why the Christian genocide is more pronounced.

“The integrity of Nigeria’s security apparatus is crucial. Allowing individuals under serious scrutiny to remain in leadership roles can compromise institutional efficacy and credibility. A change in leadership is vital to restore faith and effectiveness within the defence ministry.

“I urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider these points seriously. The redeployment of Bello Mutawalle from the Ministry of Defence is not merely a matter of personnel; it is a critical step towards reaffirming our commitment to accountability, integrity, and the effective governance essential for our national security.”