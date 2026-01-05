  • Monday, 5th January, 2026

Group Accuses Aleiru, Bagudu of Orchestrating Malami’s  Detention

A youth group, called the Kebbi Emancipation Network(KEN),  has claimed that Sen. Adamu Aleiru  and Minister of Budget and  Planning Atiku Bagudu, are behind the detention of former Attorney‑General Abubakar Malami by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The group’s Secretary‑General, Comrade Musa Sani Kalgo, made the allegation at a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi, stating that the duo are plotting against Malami because of his growing popularity, alongside that of the African Democratic Congress (ADC),  which they said is threatening  African Progressive Congress (APC)’s electoral chances in Kebbi State.

Kalgo said:”The rising popularity of Malami and ADC across Kebbi State is seen as a huge problem for them. Every Nigerian is watching with keen interest the shenanigans of the EFCC in relation to the travails of our brothers. The injustice being meted out against them is unacceptable. We hold the duo of Aleiru and Bagudu responsible.”

KENT is  also urging Kebbi elders to intervene and stop “bad politics,” demanding accountability for what they describe as Malami’s unlawful detention. 

The accusations have sparked widespread concern across Kebbi and northern Nigeria, with calls for caution in handling the case.

Last week, the Coalition of Northern Youth  also accused President Bola Tinubu and the EFCC of selective prosecutions and called for Malami’s immediate release.

