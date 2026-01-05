Gov. Otu Swears In Egbung as Bekwarra Chairman, Calls for Unity, People-Centred Governance

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, Tuesday sworn in Hon. Egbung Odama Egbung, as the substantive Chairman of Bekwarra Local Government Area, charging him to lead with humility, unity of purpose and commitment to service.

The swearing-in ceremony, which marked the formal resolution of the leadership crisis in the council, was also used by the governor to set the tone for governance in the New Year, as he welcomed stakeholders and guests with warm New Year wishes.

Governor Otu emphasised the strategic importance of local government administration, describing it as the tier of government closest to the people and critical to grassroots development.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) places premium value on effective local governance because of its direct impact on communities, families and everyday livelihoods.

Reflecting on the transition in Bekwarra, the governor commended party leaders, stakeholders and government institutions for managing the process peacefully and orderly, without disruption.

He praised the maturity displayed by the APC leadership in the local government, noting that their conduct helped preserve unity and stability.

“Position is not given for you to exert power or become an emperor. Position is for you to serve the people,” Otu said, reminding the new chairman that leadership is a call to responsibility, compassion and accountability, especially to the most vulnerable in society.

The governor expressed confidence in Egbung’s capacity to deliver, citing his experience, character and steady performance while acting in the role.

He described the new chairman as a product of due process who understands governance from the ground up and has earned the trust and support of his people.

Otu further revealed that Bekwarra remains a key part of the administration’s economic vision for Northern Cross River, assuring the people that ongoing and future initiatives would reposition the area for growth and shared prosperity.

He called for sincerity of purpose, seriousness in governance and collective commitment to development.

As he concluded, Governor Otu congratulated Egbung and his family, urging them to see the new responsibility as service to God, the state and the people of Bekwarra, while expressing optimism that better days lie ahead for Cross River State.

In his response, the newly sworn in Chairman of Bekwarra Local Government Area, Egbung, expressed profound gratitude to God for what he described as an eventful and fulfilling day, assuring the people of Bekwarra and Cross River State of his readiness to serve diligently and responsibly.

He said his administration would be guided strictly by the rules of engagement, transparency and commitment to the welfare of the people.

Describing the new year as one of renewed energy and purpose, Egbung urged the people of Bekwarra to prepare for hard work and collective progress, stressing that the time for complacency was over.

He noted that leadership to him simply means service, adding that he has lived a life dedicated to serving others and would continue in that spirit as chairman of the council.