Foundation to Empower 300 Entrepreneurs in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Biiranee Memorial Foundation has disclosed that over 300 entrepreneurs would be empowered through targeted funding in the Zaakpon community in the Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

This is the Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to charity, peace, security, agriculture, and inclusive development in the community.

The Foundation yesterday reiterated its commitment during its end-of-year fitness walk, campaign against social vices, and New Year Groove for residents of Bua Zaakpon.

The programme was designed to promote healthy living, social cohesion, and community unity. It featured a road walk from Zaakpon Mission to the Bori Police Station and back, with residents turning out in large numbers, dancing and celebrating peacefully as they ushered in the new year.

Addressing residents of the community, the Chairman of the Biiranee Memorial Foundation, Chief Kelvin Biiranee, commended the people of Zaakpon for their unity and peaceful coexistence, describing peace as the foundation for sustainable development.

While warning criminal elements, Chief Biiranee said anyone or group seeking to sabotage the peace and stability currently being enjoyed in Zaakpon would be arrested immediately and prosecuted.

“Let me make it very clear; anyone or any group that wants to destroy the peace of Zaakpon through crime will be arrested immediately and prosecuted,” he declared.

Biiranee added, “No one will be allowed to undermine the peace and stability we are enjoying today. Such persons will face the full wrath of the law, without exception.”

He explained that the Foundation’s interventions are deliberately structured to redirect the mindset of youths toward productivity, positive values,, community service.

Also’s long-term vision is to raise and mentor a new generation of leaders and achievers who would surpass his own accomplishments and return to invest in the development of the Zaakpon community.

“I want to raise and mentor young people who will be greater than me and come back to invest in this community.

“Our children must not grow up seeing kidnappers, cultists, killers, and internet scammers as role models. They should look up to entrepreneurs, professionals, and responsible leaders,” he said.

According to him, the vision can only be achieved through deliberate and massive investment in education, mentorship, skills acquisition ,and economic empowerment, stressing that when young people are given the right opportunities, crime and social vices would naturally decline.

He announced that agriculture, human capital development, education, and entrepreneurial support would remain major focus areas of the Foundation, with deliberate plans to support youths and women to return to school, bus, and farming as sustainable sources of livelihood.

Biiranee said the Foundation would expand its scholarship programme to cover all indigenous students of the Bua Zaakpon community.

He further explained that the Foundation is anchored on charity, which represents its core pillars of intervention: “Commerce and Industry; Healthcare Intervention; Agricultural Development; Religious Programmes; Infrastructural Upgrades; Teaching and Educational Programmes; and Youth Initiatives and Empowerment.”

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of Khana LGA, Dr. Thomas Bariere, praised the peaceful disposition of Zaakpon residents, describing the calm and orderly conduct of the event as clear evidence that peace reigns in the community.

He assured residents of the council’s quick intervention on the rehabilitation of a dilapidated primary school and the repair of the Zaakpon road, explaining that the road is a major access route leading to the police station currently being constructed by his administration.

The council chairman stressed that “Khana remains peaceful today because our administration is deliberately investing heavily in security infrastructure and confronting crime with all seriousness.

“Peace is permanent and priceless,” he added, noting that improved security has created an enabling environment for development and community-driven initiatives to thrive.

In his remarks, the Paramount Ruler of Kekara Zaakpon, Chief Saturday Nwigbarato, commended the leadership of the Biiranee Memorial Foundation for championing peace, security, and development in the community.

Also speaking, Mr. Promise Gogorobari described Zaakpon as a model community within Ogoniland, attributing its stability to unity, collective responsibility, and visionary leadership.

Delivering a stewardship address, the Director-General of the Biiranee Memorial Foundation, Dr. Samuel Penu, said the New Year Groove provided an opportunity to review the Foundation’s milestones and prepare for future challenges.

He listed key interventions recorded in 2025 to include the distribution of 100 free JAMB forms, payment of scholarships to 21 students, provision of free medical services through the Foundation’s aaccrediteded

Healthcare facility, distribution of fertilizers to farmers, donation of computers to schools, medical equipment to hospitals, skills acquisition programmes, solar lighting projects, borehole water schemes, and several economic empowerment initiatives.

According to him, “The Foundation’s healthcare facility now attends to over 400 patients monthly, while fully funded surgeries have restored the health and dignity of beneficiaries,” assuring the people that more impactful projects would be unveiled in 2026.