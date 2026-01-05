  • Monday, 5th January, 2026

Five Dead, 13 Injured in Plateau Road Crash

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Five people have been confirmed dead and 13 others injured in a fatal road accident that occurred in the early hours of yesterday at the Zangzat Roundabout in Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The crash, which happened around 3 a.m., involved a trailer transporting marketers and farm produce from Shendam to Jos through Langtang. According to eyewitness accounts, the vehicle lost control while navigating the roundabout.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of Langtang North LGA, Hon. Pirfa Jingfa Tyem, and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kum Precious Yakubu, the council attributed the accident to speeding and overloading. The trailer, registered in Plateau State with plate number JJN 383 YZ, reportedly veered off course before overturning.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the tragic incident resulted from reckless driving and disregard for road safety regulations,” the statement said.

The chairman disclosed that the injured victims are receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Langtang. He directed a team from the council to visit both the accident scene and the hospital to assess the situation, sympathise with the victims, and determine their immediate needs.

Tyem expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

He emphasized that the incident underscored the urgent need for stricter adherence to road safety rules.

The council called on the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) to intensify sensitization and enforcement activities across markets, motor parks, and major transit routes within the local government area.

It also urged drivers, transporters, marketers, and commuters to obey speed limits, avoid overloading, and prioritize safety at all times.

“The Local Government Council remains committed to working with relevant agencies to safeguard lives and promote road safety across the area,” the statement added.

