FG Drops Criminal Defamation Charges Against Akpoti-Uduaghan

Alex Enumah and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Federal Government has formally withdrawn the criminal defamation case filed against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The development has brought to an abrupt end her prosecution that had drawn national attention and sparked intense political debate.

Court documents obtained on Sunday revealed that the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) filed a Notice of Discontinuance on December 12, 2025, before the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division.

The filing effectively terminated Charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/195/2025 instituted in the name of the Federal Republic of Nigeria against the senator.

The criminal proceedings stemmed from petitions submitted by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and a former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was accused of criminal defamation and cyber-bullying over comments made during a televised interview on Politics Today, anchored by Seun Okinbaloye, in which she alleged that her life had been threatened.

According to the Notice of Discontinuance, the withdrawal was effected pursuant to Sections 108(1), 108(2)(a) and 108(5) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, as well as under the inherent powers of the court.

The document was signed on behalf of the AGF by officials of the Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation and duly certified by the court.

During the pendency of the case, a number of high-profile individuals were listed as witnesses for the complainants.

They included the Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo; Senator Ekpenyong Asuquo; political commentator, Reno Omokri; and activist, Sandra Duru.

As at press time, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation had yet to issue an official explanation for the decision to discontinue the prosecution.

The development comes amid a broader easing of legal hostilities linked to the controversy.

Separately, Senate President Akpabio had directed his legal team to withdraw nine defamation suits he had earlier instituted against various individuals.

The directive, announced on January 1, 2026, instructed his lawyers to discontinue all pending cases, effectively ending the civil actions.

The twin withdrawals have been widely interpreted in political circles as a move towards de-escalation, signalling a possible shift from prolonged courtroom battles to political rapprochement.