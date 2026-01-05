Educationist Tasks African Countries  to Prioritise Youth Empowerment

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

An educationist, Mrs. Olajumoke Akere, has said the time has come for the education system across the African continent to prioritise empowerment and values and not certificates alone if the continent is to remain competitive globally.

Akere, who is the Head of School, JSAY Prevarsity, Ibadan, while speaking with journalists, said Africa must move beyond preparing young people to pass exams, stating that education should produce clarity, skills, values, confidence and readiness for life.

She urged parents and stakeholders across Africa to support reforms that make education more purposeful, insisting that “education must be a journey of discovery and relevance. Certificates alone cannot guarantee success. Purpose, competence and exposure matter.”

The institution recently received two honours the “Most Empowering College in Nigeria 2025’’ at the African Excellence Awards and “Excellence in Empowering CSR Initiatives by MEA Markets- Middle East and Africa Markets.’’

Akere said the awards were a call to deepen reforms in youth development and access to practical learning, noting that the award is a reminder that raising young people for relevance, leadership and service is no longer optional but a necessity.

According to her, the institution’s CSR initiatives include scholarships for learners from underserved communities, free career guidance for secondary school students and digital literacy programmes, disclosing that the projects were designed to address gaps in career awareness, employability and leadership among Nigerian youths.

“At the core of our work is the belief that no young person should be denied opportunity because of circumstance. Community empowerment is part of our curriculum. Awards are good, but the true victory for us is seeing young people gain direction and find their voice,’’ Akere said.

She explained that JSAY Prevarsity prepares students for Cambridge A-Level, IGCSE, University Foundation programmes, O’Level, UTME and international English exams, with structured leadership mentoring and life skills classes.

On future plans, Akere said the institution would expand global partnerships and integrate more digital and innovation-driven modules to meet the realities of the 21st centur

“We are strengthening systems that ensure our students remain future-ready in a rapidly changing world. The journey continues with more responsibility,’’ she said.