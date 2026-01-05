Catalyst Symposium to Expand Across Africa in 2026 to Empower Emerging Leaders

The Catalyst Symposium, a platform that brings together innovative thinkers, industry leaders and aspiring change-makers in communities, has unveiled an ambitious 2026 calendar to empower emerging leaders across Africa with the theme “Igniting Bold Actions.”

In a statement to unveil its 2026 programme, the convener, Arogundade Dolapo, said the transformative event will be taken to 14 cities across Nigeria and beyond, building on the resounding success of its 2025 series.

According to him, the symposium, renowned for empowering emerging leaders and fostering innovative solutions to continental challenges, will kick off in Abuja in February and conclude in Cape Town, South Africa, in December.

“The full 2026 lineup includes Abuja in February, Lagos in March, Accra in Ghana in April, Akure and Osogbo in May, Kigali in Rwanda in June, Owerri in July, Kaduna and Kano in August, Cairo in Egypt in September, Benin and Asaba in October, Ibadan in November, and Cape Town in December.

“This pan-African expansion marks a significant milestone, extending the symposium’s reach into Ghana, Rwanda, Egypt, and South Africa for the first time.

“Under the inspiring theme “Igniting Bold Actions,” the 2026 editions aim to galvanize participants into decisive steps toward sustainable development, entrepreneurship, and inter-ethnic harmony.

“Speakers and workshops will focus on translating ideas into impactful initiatives, encouraging young leaders to tackle pressing issues like economic empowerment, innovation, and community building with courage and urgency”, he said.

In a retrospective look into the past year, Dolapo highlighted the 2025 achievements, stating that the series “ignited a movement where small sparks lead to big change—one conversation, one idea, one step forward.”

He noted that attendees praised the platform for bridging generational and professional gaps, fostering an environment of collaborative learning and innovation.

The 2025 editions were held in Abuja, Lagos, Akure, and Benin City, drawing hundreds of attendees, including innovators, industry experts, and aspiring change-makers, who engaged in robust discussions on empathy-driven leadership and creative problem-solving.

The symposium sparked meaningful collaborations, with participants reporting new networks, business partnerships, and community projects inspired by the sessions, with themes emphasizing Africa’s leadership potential, aligning with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and promoting unity amid diverse ethnic backgrounds.

As The Catalyst Symposium prepares for its most expansive year yet, organizers invite dynamic leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries to join this journey of bold action and lasting impact across the continent. Registration details for each city will be announced soon via official channels.