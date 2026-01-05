Bagos Joins APC, Declares Support for Tinubu and Mutfwang’s Security, Economic Reforms.

Yemi Kosoko in Jos.

Former member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos, has formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), pledging full support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Plateau State Governor Barrister Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang on ongoing security and economic reforms.

Bagos, who represented Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency, under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party said his decision was driven by a shared ideological commitment to strengthening national security, deepening economic recovery, and advancing institutional reforms, particularly in conflict‑prone communities across Plateau State.

Speaking during his formal reception into the APC, Bagos said the push for state police and local government autonomy—two reforms he has long advocated—were central to his decision to join the ruling party.

“State police will give our local communities the opportunity to address insecurity effectively,” he said, noting that President Tinubu’s approval of the process marked the first time a Nigerian president had taken concrete steps toward decentralised policing.

Bagos added that full autonomy for local governments would empower councils to drive grassroots development, improve security coordination, and strengthen service delivery in rural areas.

Bagos expressed confidence that collaborative leadership under the APC would accelerate peace‑building efforts, restore investor confidence, and improve livelihoods across Plateau State.

Bagos defected alongside the Commissioner for Water Resources, Bashir Lawanti, and the Secretary of Jos North Local Government Area, Ishaya Gyang, bringing with them thousands of supporters.

The defectors cited President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda as a key factor in their decision, describing it as a framework with direct impact on Plateau’s development trajectory.

Bagos was formally issued his APC membership card and party flag during the event, joining a growing list of political heavyweights who have recently crossed over to the ruling party.

Other stakeholders who defected said they were aligning with what they described as the “winning train” to help drive the Renewed Hope Agenda at the grassroots level.

In his speech, Bagos thanked supporters across Plateau State for their solidarity and reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, whom he described as a unifying force for the state.

He also praised Governor Mutfwang, calling him “the leader of the moment” and asserting that Plateau’s political direction was now firmly aligned with the APC.

Bagos said the APC offered the ideological clarity and sincerity of purpose needed to address the challenges facing Plateau, particularly insecurity in the Northern Zone.

He vowed to continue championing state police and local government autonomy within the APC until both reforms become reality.