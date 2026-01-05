AGF Directs CAC Registrar-General to Reverse Fraudulent Extrajudicial Changes in Corporate Filings of Abuja Firms

Uzoma Mba

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has directed the Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Hussaini Magaji, to cancel what he described as fraudulent corporate filings carried out on two Abuja-based firms, Jonah Capital Nigeria Limited and Houses for Africa Nigeria Limited.

The directive was conveyed in a correspondence signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation (DPPF), M.B. Abubakar, on behalf of the AGF.

The decision followed a comprehensive review of all investigation files submitted by the Nigeria Police Force, including reports from both the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Unit and an earlier Special Investigation Panel (SIP).

According to the DPPF, the AGF concluded that there was no basis for criminal prosecution against Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Mr. Kojo Ansah Mensah, Mr. Victor Quainoo, and Mr. Abu Arome, who had been accused of fraud and forgery in relation to the ownership and management of River Park Estate, Abuja.

“No prima facie case of forgery or any other related offence, as contained in Charge No: CR/402/25, has been established against the aforementioned individuals,” the DPPF stated.

Consequently, the 26-count charge earlier announced by the police was discontinued.

The Attorney-General’s decision effectively overturns the findings of the IGP Monitoring Unit, led by CP Akin Fakorede, which had accused the Ghanaian investors of criminal conduct following widely publicised press briefings held on June 26 and 27, 2025.

In strongly worded remarks, the AGF described the Monitoring Unit’s investigation as “highly misleading”, faulting it for attempting to criminalise what is essentially a commercial and contractual dispute.

“The investigation and findings by the IGP Monitoring Unit disregarded the burden and standard of proof required to establish criminal liability and inappropriately sought to characterise a commercial disagreement as a criminal matter, contrary to Section 8(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015,” the circular stated.

The AGF further emphasised that the Nigeria Police Force lacks jurisdiction to determine land ownership or adjudicate contractual disputes, warning that such actions fall outside the lawful authority of law enforcement agencies.

In contrast, the AGF affirmed the findings of the 13-man Special Investigation Panel, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Imam, which had earlier examined multiple petitions involving Jonah Capital Nigeria Limited and Houses for Africa Nigeria Limited.

The SIP report, dated March 28, 2025, was described as “valid, comprehensive, and unbiased”.

The controversy had deepened earlier in the year when the Ghanaian investors alleged that the SIP report was sidelined by the IGP Monitoring Unit.

In a petition dated May 22, 2025, Sir Sam Jonah informed the AGF that although the SIP report had been disclosed to all parties on April 9 by the Office of the IGP, CP Fakorede subsequently abandoned it and commenced a fresh investigation.

Beyond the discontinued criminal case, the AGF also addressed alleged administrative irregularities at the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The Ministry of Justice noted that on December 8, 2025, the CAC altered the shareholding structure of Jonah Capital Nigeria Limited and Houses for Africa Nigeria Limited despite ongoing court proceedings and formal notices from the Office of the AGF.

Following his review, the AGF directed the CAC Registrar-General to restore the ownership and shareholding structure of the affected companies to the status quo ante, being their position prior to the disputed alterations.

The AGF also observed that allegations of destruction of property, criminal intimidation, and assault, allegedly carried out by individuals acting under the directives of Paul Odili, had not been adequately investigated.

Accordingly, the AGF directed the Nigeria Police Force to investigate the allegations and submit a detailed report for further review.

The police were further instructed to ensure peace and security within River Park Estate and allow residents to enjoy their properties without harassment.

The matter has attracted international attention, particularly from Ghanaian authorities.

Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, had earlier petitioned the ECOWAS Conference of Foreign Ministers, raising concerns over the alleged harassment and intimidation of Ghanaian investments in Nigeria, including interests linked to Sir Sam Jonah.

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) constituted a separate investigative committee led by the FCT Administration’s General Counsel, Salman Dako, in response to escalating tensions and reported violent incidents within the estate.

Legal observers say the Attorney-General’s decisive intervention may mark a turning point in the protracted River Park Estate dispute, reaffirming the line between civil commercial disagreements and criminal prosecution, while raising serious questions about the conduct of certain law enforcement and regulatory officials.