AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Breeze into Q’finals with 4-0 Crushing of Mozambique

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s Super Eagles breezed into the quarterfinals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with 4-0 demolition of Mozambique’s Mambas in the Round of 16 clash in Fes, Morocco.

Two goals from Victor Osimhen and one each from Ademola Lookman and Jerome Akor Adams ensured that the Super Eagles maintained their 100 per cent form, winning all four games they have played so far in the tournament.

Barely two minutes into the game against the Mambas, Osimhen fired Nigeria into the lead but that goal was ruled offside.

Undaunted, the three-time African champions continued their domineering of the game with Alex Iwobi fully in charge of the midfield.

He was the engine room of the team, spraying accurate passes from the middle to the attack spearheaded by Osimhen, Lookman and Akor.

Ademola Lookman, who contributed two assists, however got on the scorer’s sheet when he put Super Eagles ahead from Akor Adams’ cutback in 20th minute.

Osimhen quickly doubled the lead five minutes later to put Nigeria in firm control going into the half time break.

Two minutes on return from the break, Osimhen added the third goal for Nigeria while Akor made it four goals for Nigeria in the 75th.

He drilled the shot into the roof of the net from a rebound by Mozambique’s goalkeeper, Ernan Siluane.

However, there was a heated exchange between Osimhen and Lookman inside the Mozambique box after Nigeria won a corner.

The duo approached each other, raising their voices and remonstrating. The delivery that followed was far less interesting. They’re clearly demanding more from each other despite the scoreline.

Handlers of the team may need to resolve this unfortunate event as Nigeria can ill afford a rift between two of her best players at this tournament as they search for a fourth AFCON title.

Super Eagles will face either Algeria or DR Congo in quarter-finals on Saturday at 3pm.