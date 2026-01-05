Abbas, Afenifere Decry Terror Attack in Niger, Kwara, Ondo, Others

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, and pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, have expressed serious concern over the surge in kidnappings in Osun, Kwara, Ondo and Ogun States, as well as the recent terror attacks in Niger State where terrorists killed scores of people, kidnapped many others, and set a market ablaze.

Abbas, in a statement issued Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, condemned the attack on Kasuwan Daji market in Demo community, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Speaker, while describing the attack as gruesome and unfortunate, urged the security forces to show concrete results as they followed the presidential order.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for providing the needed leadership at critical times, adding that the House is ever ready to provide legislative interventions where necessary.

The Speaker commiserated with the families of those killed by the attackers, while praying to God to heal those who were injured.

Meanwhile, Afenifere has expressed serious concern over the surge in kidnappings just as it frowns on the reported attack on women who were at the gate of the Kwara State Government House on a Save Our Soul (SOS) mission.

The group, in a statement issued Monday by his factional National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, maintained that citizens have an inalienable right to call the attention of government to their plight so long as such is done in a peaceful manner.

He noted that Saturday’s attack on Kasuwan Daji in Niger State, like many other similar attacks, came at a time when terrorism is expected to be tamed.

Ajayi explained that reports had it that some women and children from Oke-Ode, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State went to the state Government House in Ilorin, the state capital, to plead that the state government come to their rescue.

However, Afenifere condemned the attack on protesters or groups calling attention to their plight, especially since they were not seen with any dangerous weapon.

Ajayi added: “It is noteworthy that Governor Abdulrasaq has not only distanced himself from the unfortunate incident but went further to call on the police to ‘find the attackers and bring them to account’.

“The incident occurred in broad daylight in front of the Government House that certainly has security personnel. And it lasted for a while.

“What baffles the mind here is that for the whole of the period of the incident, the women could not be protected and their attackers apprehended.

“Would the situation have been the same were the attackers came with ammunitions to wreak havoc in the Government House? For the attackers not to have been arrested raises a lot of questions.”

Afenifere recalled that in the middle of December 2025, the farming community of Ayetoro-Kiri was besieged by bandits who harmed some people and abducted others.

Ajayi noted that in the evening of December 26, terrorists invaded Adanla, a surbub of Igbaja in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State and abducted nine people.

He stated that on new year’s eve, over 20 suspected bandits bombed the Divisional Police Station, Ipele in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State at about 9.40 pm according to reports.

Afenifere noted: “At the moment, it looks as if security approach is reactive rather than proactive. Critical studying of the pattern of these attacks tend to suggest a determination on the part of the attackers and their sponsors to instill fear in the people and to take control of their areas.

“Security agencies appear to be making a lot of efforts. But they are being overwhelmed by lack of necessary tools, enough manpower, paucity of skill that the present situation demands, internal complicity and betrayal, gaps in community-level intelligence gathering, targeting of mineral-resourced areas, among others.

“To win this war, the approach must be kinetic and non-kinectic including sustained anticipation, intelligence, mapping, control and deterrence.”