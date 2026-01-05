A GESTURE OF STATESMANSHIP 

Ahmed Idris Wase appointment as Plateau State’s Amirul Hajj symbolises a deliberate effort to forge consensus,and heal divisions reckons YAKUBU DATI

Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s recent appointment of Rt Hon Ahmed Idris Wase as the Plateau State Amirul Hajj for the 2026 pilgrimage is a significant development towards healing and uniting the people of Plateau.

Its significance is however better appreciated when the implication on governance and the political unity of Plateau State are considered.

The All Progressives Congress has a template for development which is championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the Renewed Hope Agenda that Plateau by this alignment can now tap from.

When Gov Muftwang signified his interest to join the APC, many have wondered if it was possible for persons who have been in opposition parties in the state to unite and work together on a common platform given the animosity in the last election.

But by quickly extending the gesture to one of the foundational members of the APC, Muftwang has shown that not only is it possible for all to work together on a common platform but that the expected cooperation to forge a formidable front that will win Plateau again would happen speedily.

This is why the appointment of the former Deputy Speaker of the Parliament as Amirul Hajj has been widely welcomed as a significant move towards reconciliation and unity not just within the APC but the entire state.

One recalls with nostalgia how then President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed a son of Plateau, then deputy senate president, Ibrahim Mantu as national Amirul Hajj for three consecutive terms which brought honour to the state.

Gov Mutfwang whose defection to the APC was recently announced by the APC National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Goshwe Yiltwada, intends to bring honour to Plateau and has shown, by this gesture that he is genuine about integrating the state across hitherto political divides and bringing development to the state

In a political stratosphere where political marriages have been fraught with suspicion, this singular gesture demonstrates sincerity of purpose on the part of the governor.

The title of Amirul Hajj is not honorific but one that carries great responsibilities. Historically, it is reserved for distinguished leaders in the Muslim community, to lead pilgrims as they observe their religious obligations while performing the Hajj.

Rt Hon Ahmed Idris was not randomly selected. His choice is a carefully thought out decision meant to honour a person who has given much to the society while asking him to do more .

It would be apt to remind the people that the journey that made APC as the governing party in Plateau today was started by Wase as far back as 2007 when he contested the House of Representatives seat on the platform of the Action Congress (AC) and won.

That was the first significant win by an opposition politician on the Plateau that has gradually developed and enabled the formation of the APC which later won the governorship seat in 2015 and which the sitting governor has now identified with.

Some have cautioned that accepting Mutfwang into the APC will raise fresh issues and challenges.

But by elevating Wase, a respected former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Governor Mutfwang is sending a clear message: inclusivity, dialogue, and collaboration are central to his vision for the state.

The appointment is more than ceremonial; it symbolizes a deliberate effort to forge consensus, heal divisions, and strengthen intra-party cohesion.

Political analysts stress the point that this gesture demonstrates how leadership appointments can serve as instruments of unity and strategic partnership, extending beyond political expediency to foster lasting stability.

Wase’s new role is expected to enhance cooperation among party members, encourage constructive engagement across religious and regional lines, and underscore APC’s commitment to broad-based leadership.

As the two leaders forge a template for unity, this gesture sends a clear signal to supporters to manage the transition to a viable united political family for the good of the state and presents a veritable template for other states with similar challenges to copy from this model.

Already, the genuine supporters of the ethos of unity in diversity have toed the line of Gov Mutfwang by joining the APC in their domain.

In the coming days, the actions of the political dramatic personae will separate the wheat from the chaff.

In essence, the appointment of Ahmed Idris represents a hand of fellowship and a renewed drive for reconciliation, positioning Plateau APC for a more united and forward-looking future.

As we wish him success in this noble role as he leads the plateau contingent to a safe, peaceful, and spiritually fulfilling journey, stakeholders are optimistic that good things would come.

The coming days however, will test the resolve of loyalty to leadership and sacrifice for the good and prosperity of the true lovers of the state as both Prof Yiltwada and Gov Mutfwang will determine their true lovers and those sitting on the fence as history is about to be made. Posterity beckons.

Yakubudati@gmail.com