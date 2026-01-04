  • Sunday, 4th January, 2026

Tinubu Meets Kagame in Paris

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday had private lunch with his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame in Paris, the French capital.
Tinubu, in his verified X handle, @officialABAT, disclosed that he and his guest used the forum to discuss world affairs as well as situating Africa in the ever-changing global landscape.
His words: “This afternoon, I had a private lunch with H. E. President Paul Kagame of Rwanda to discuss the current state of world affairs and advancing Africa in an ever-changing global landscape.”
The President had on Sunday, December 28, 2025 departed Lagos en route Europe.
Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, had in a release stated that Tinubu departed Lagos on Sunday, December 28, for Europe, continuing his end-of-year break and ahead of his official trip to Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.
President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had invited President Tinubu to participate in the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2026) Summit, which will take place in the emirate early in January.
The weeklong summit is an annual event that mobilises leaders from government, business, and society to chart the next era of sustainable development.
With the theme “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go”, ADSW will connect ambition with action across innovation, finance, and people, showcasing how the world can move forward with confidence.’
The President, according to the release, will return to the country after the Summit.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.