Tinubu Meets Kagame in Paris

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday had private lunch with his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame in Paris, the French capital.

Tinubu, in his verified X handle, @officialABAT, disclosed that he and his guest used the forum to discuss world affairs as well as situating Africa in the ever-changing global landscape.

His words: “This afternoon, I had a private lunch with H. E. President Paul Kagame of Rwanda to discuss the current state of world affairs and advancing Africa in an ever-changing global landscape.”

The President had on Sunday, December 28, 2025 departed Lagos en route Europe.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, had in a release stated that Tinubu departed Lagos on Sunday, December 28, for Europe, continuing his end-of-year break and ahead of his official trip to Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had invited President Tinubu to participate in the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2026) Summit, which will take place in the emirate early in January.

The weeklong summit is an annual event that mobilises leaders from government, business, and society to chart the next era of sustainable development.

With the theme “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go”, ADSW will connect ambition with action across innovation, finance, and people, showcasing how the world can move forward with confidence.’

The President, according to the release, will return to the country after the Summit.