Tinubu Directs Defence Minister, Service Chiefs, IG, DSS DG to Apprehend Terrorists Behind Kasuwan Daji Attack

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday gave the marching order to the Minister of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, the three Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to track down and apprehend the perpetrators of the Kasuwan Daji attack, ensuring they are swiftly brought to justice.

The President, in a release issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, also directed security agencies to rescue all the abducted victims urgently.

According to President Tinubu: “These terrorists have tested the resolve of our country and its people. They must, therefore, face the full consequences of their criminal actions. No matter who they are or what their intent is, they must be hunted down. They, and all those who aid, abet, or enable them in any form, will be caught and brought to justice”

The President issued the directives in response to the recent killings of villagers in Niger State by terrorists suspected to be fleeing from Sokoto and Zamfara following the United States’ air strike on Christmas Eve.

President Tinubu strongly condemned the attack on the Kasuwan Daji Community and the abduction of women and children.

He sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of Niger State.

The President assured the people of Niger State that security agencies have been mandated to intensify operations around vulnerable communities, particularly those near the forests that have served as hideouts for criminal elements.

He urged Nigerians to remain united and resolute in the face of this tragedy and cautioned against divisive rhetoric that could undermine national security and cohesion during this challenging period.

“These times demand our humanity. We must stand together as one people and confront these monsters in unison. United, we can and must defeat them, deny them any sanctuary. We must reclaim the peace and security of these attacked communities,” President further Tinubu said.