Terrorists Raid Two Niger LGAs, Kill Over 30 Villagers

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Terrorists on Saturday operating under the cover of darkness raided communities in Borgu and Agwara local government areas in Niger state killing no fewer than 30 villagers.

The terrorists also burnt houses and markets and made away with valuable items, including foodstuff belonging to the villagers

Informed sources told THISDAY that the gunmen who rode on several motorcycles and were carrying luggages could have been migrating from Kwara state where the military are currently carrying out operations to rid communities in the state of terrorists attacks.

In one instance according to findings two villagers who tried to oppose the action of the terrorists were slaughtered in the presence of their families an act which instilled fear in other villagers thereby stopping them from taking any action against the bandits.

THISDAY was told that the terrorists raided villages in the two local government areas for not less than two hours without opposition.

It was said that at least 30 people were killed in Kasuwan Daji near Papiri village in Agwara local government area where school children and their teachers were abducted last year while another 5 were killed at in Kaima village.

An unspecified number of villagers mostly children were reported to have also been abducted from the communities attacked.

Niger State Police Command Public Relations Officer SP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the story in a statement in which he said the attacks occured at about 9 pm on Saturday.

“The Command received reports that suspected bandits attacked and killed over 30 persons and abducted unconfirmed number of persons in the villages,” Abiodun said

“At about 9:30pm on Saturday, suspected bandits from the National Park Forest along Kabe District invaded Kasuwan Daji located at Demo Village via Kabe, killed over 30 persons, burnt the market and looted shops and carted away food items, Abiodun said in the statement.

He however disclosed that a joint security team had been drafted to the area to restore peace adding that “efforts are ongoing to rescue the abducted victims”.