POWER STRUGGLE AND KANO’S GAME OF THRONES

Kano’s political landscape is currently charged with speculation over Governor Abba Yusuf’s possible defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The development has exposed deep political fault lines, particularly between the governor and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the national leader of the NNPP and architect of the Kwankwasiyya movement.

Although Kwankwaso played a decisive role in installing Abba Yusuf as governor, their relationship has since deteriorated. What initially appeared as a strong political alliance has gradually transformed into a contest for control and independence. Governor Yusuf’s reported move toward the APC is widely interpreted as an attempt to free himself from Kwankwaso’s political dominance.

Even before the recent effort to reclaim political power by its perceived rightful owner, there were widespread insinuations that the relationship between the political godfather and godson was strained, despite public assurances from both camps that all was well.

The governor’s reported plan to defect to the ruling party has met stiff resistance from the NNPP’s state leadership and its national leader, Senator Kwankwaso. This has ignited internal divisions within the party, particularly between loyalists of the governor and adherents of the Kwankwasiyya movement.

Following the emergence of reports about the governor’s intention to defect, claims and counterclaims surfaced suggesting that he was acting with Kwankwaso’s consent. Those who believed this narrative made a serious miscalculation. Political indicators clearly show that this is not a coordinated strategy, but rather a deep-rooted political conflict—one reminiscent of a father–son power struggle.

From a rational political perspective, the situation reflects an intense battle for supremacy: a clear attempt by the Governor of Kano State to reclaim the political throne from the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

All signs suggest that Governor Yusuf’s move is aimed at securing absolute control and liberating himself from total submission to Kwankwaso’s authority. In response, the NNPP’s national leader has intensified efforts to consolidate loyalty among federal and state lawmakers, local government chairmen, and party structures. Kwankwaso’s reaction has been firm, though largely defensive.

Addressing party loyalists, Kwankwaso reportedly acknowledged that the governor was on his way to the APC and stated that anyone who wished to follow him was free to do so. He reminded them that their electoral victory was achieved by divine grace, asking rhetorically: “Will the God who gave us power in 2023 not still be there in 2027?”

Kwankwaso has denied any involvement in defection plans, reaffirmed his loyalty to the NNPP and its ideology, and warned supporters against what he described as “betrayal.” However, developments on the ground suggest otherwise. Several local government chairmen, along with state and federal lawmakers, appear to be aligning with the governor’s camp.

In anticipation of his defection and in a bid to strengthen his political base, Governor Yusuf is reportedly working behind the scenes to secure the support of National Assembly members, NNPP legislators in the State House of Assembly, and local government council chairmen.

Although the governor’s office has yet to issue an official statement since reports of the planned defection emerged, the body language of key government officials suggests that the process is already underway and that it is only a matter of time.

So far, only ample member of the administration has publicly endorsed the governor’s planned defection. Sources also indicate that a significant number of local government chairmen, executive council members, state and National Assembly members, and other have already joined the defection train.

Most Kwankwasiyya movement members are youths. Where were they when Kwankwaso parted ways with Hamisu Musa, Musa Gwadabe, and Dauda Dangalan? Kwankwaso rose under mentorship before charting his own course.

Same question when Abubakar Rimi broke away from Aminu Kano (1979-80) to pursue his own path? When Ganduje split from Kwankwaso, he faced ridicule and insults. Now, they’re accusing Abba of betraying Kwankwaso instead of appreciating his restraint in not airing his unpleasant experience from total control of National Leader of kwankwasiyya.

Some Kwankwasiyya members’ ignorance blinds them to a key point: betrayal and pursuit of independence aren’t the same. Politics is about relevance, solutions, and self-determination. The Kwankwaso-Abba clash is politics in its purest form.

If AKY succeeds in moving NNPP’s structure to APC, it’ll be a huge blow to Kwankwaso’s influence. His worst fear: losing Kano State, leaving him with a movement without a state. Abba’s defection could reshape Kano’s politics: NNPP’s national relevance takes a hit, struggling to recover. Kwankwasiyya faces a tough test without state power, losing influence. APC regains dominance, strengthening its 2027 position.

Abba Dukawa, Kano