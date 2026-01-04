Ooni Lauds Zulum’s Leadership Style, Vows to Attract Investors to BornoMichael Olugbode in Abuja

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has described Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, as a true reformer and a beacon of transformative leadership.

The monarch made the commendation at the weekend in Maiduguri during a private meeting with the governor at the Government House.



Ooni, who is the Chairman of the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council (SNTRC), was in the Borno State capital to attend the combined convocation ceremony of the state-owned Kashim Ibrahim University, Maiduguri.

He expressed deep admiration for Governor Zulum’s commitment to rebuilding Borno State, stating, “I like what you are doing; I am very proud of you. I want to come closer to you. I have been a fan of yours for a long time, and you are a role model to many young people in this country.”

The monarch added, “You have proven to everybody that you are genuinely a reformer. A lot of us are watching you; we support everything you do.



“You have always been passionate about Maiduguri, and I always say to myself, ‘What is in Maiduguri that you are so passionate about?’ But today I came to Maiduguri, and I now see why you are always running back. I felt it when I came here. Borno is a beautiful state.”

The Ooni also gave a brief historical account of the ancient ties between the Kanuri and Yoruba people. He cited deep-rooted historical and bloodlines connecting the two great ethnic nationalities.



He said, “For me, as a traditional ruler from Ife, the Kanuris are our cousins; we are blood relatives, very strongly as in very, very strongly. I am a history student, and I have met our link and affiliation.

“I am an advocate now; I will tell people to come and invest; I saw a vast amount of land, arable for any kind of farming; this state can indeed feed the entire country,” he added.

To further cement this fraternal bond, the Royal Majesty presented Governor Zulum with an ancient gift—a symbolic artefact, representing the rich cultural heritage and historical depth of the Yoruba people. The gift, he explained, is a token of deep respect and a reminder of the enduring ties between the South-west and the North-east.

In his remarks, Governor Zulum expressed deep appreciation to the Ooni for his visit and for accepting to serve as the Chancellor of Kashim Ibrahim University, Maiduguri.

He described the monarch as a unifying figure and a champion of national cohesion and cultural preservation, pledging to sustain his administration’s drive for peace and sustainable development in the state.

The Ooni was accompanied on the trip by Ajero of Ijero-Ekiti, Oba Joseph Adewole Adebayo; the Alaagba of Aagba, Oba Rufus Olayinka Ogunwole; the Onigbaye of Igbaye, Oba Joseph Okunlola Oni; the Salu of Edunabon, Oba Kehinde Adesoji Oladepo; and the Vice-Chancellor of Ojaja University, Ilorin, Professor Jeleel Ojuade.