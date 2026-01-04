Ola Aina Returns to Action as Forest Slump at Villa Park

Injured Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina, was on starting line up yesterday as he returned from injury for Nottingham Forest that fell 3-1 at Aston Villa on Saturday

Aina posted a decent outing for the 69 minutes he was on the pitch. He was rated 6.1 points by Sofascoreon this first Premier League game since August.

The hamstring injury he suffered on Super Eagles duty against Bafana Bafana in South Africa in a 2026 World Cup qualifier kept him out of the 2025 AFCON ongoing in Morocco.

Aina’s Nigerian international teammate, Taiwo Awoniyi, was an unused substitute in the game.

Ollie Watkins however continued his revival as Aston Villa bounced back from defeat to punish careless Nottingham Forest.

The England striker’s fourth goal in three games helped earn Villa an 11th straight home win – their best run in 36 years – the perfect response to the loss at Arsenal four days ago.

John McGinn’s double helped Villa move up to second in the Premier League and 12 points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea, despite Morgan Gibbs-White pulling a goal back.

The hosts added to Forest’s woes as they suffered a fourth straight league defeat for the first time in over two years, part of a run which saw Steve Cooper sacked.

Sean Dyche’s men are four points above the relegation zone and travel to third-bottom West Ham on Tuesday for a crucial reunion with former manager Nuno Espirito Santo.