Niger Orders Schools in Unsecured Places to Remain Closed, Gives Conditions for Reopening of Others

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Government has ordered all private and public schools located in unsafe and unsecured areas in the state to remain closed until they are assessed as safe by the relevant security agencies.

The state government, however, set conditions for reopening others next Monday.

All the schools were closed about six weeks ago following the attack and abduction of 230 pupils, students, and teachers from the St Mary’s Catholic Primary Secondary School in Papiri Agwara Local Government Area (LGA) last October.



The Commissioner for Basic Education, Dr. Hadiza Asabe Mohammed, in a statement at the weekend, directed the schools reopening to take place from January 12, saying the government took the action “after a careful security assessment and extensive communication with the relevant security agencies, in line with the governor’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives.”

The government action, she added, “is to ensure uninterrupted access to quality education for all children in Niger State.”

Mohammed revealed that “for transparency and effective coordination, the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education will release the list of both private and public schools to be reopened on Monday, January 12, 2026.”



Among the conditions given for the reopening of the schools is that “all private and public day and boarding schools located in unsafe and unsecured areas in the interim should remain closed until they are assessed as safe by the relevant security agencies.

The conditions also include the mandatory opening of the register for all returning students, and the compiled lists must be sent to the ministry one week after resumption to ensure proper monitoring and documentation.

Local government chairmen are also directed to support the reopening process in their respective councils by ensuring adequate security presence within and around the school premises.



According to the statement, all stakeholders were enjoined to strictly adhere to the directives in the collective interest of peace, stability, safety, and the sustainable educational development of Niger State.

The state government further advised parents, guardians, proprietors, and other key stakeholders to comply with the directive.

Mohammed said: “The Niger State Government appreciates the patience, cooperation, support and understanding of the parents, school managers and the general public, insisting that the safety of students, teachers and school community remains paramount to the state government.”