Suspected Kidnappers Demand N450m Ransom for Release of Traditional Ruler, Son, Others in Kwara 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Suspected kidnappers that kidnapped the traditional ruler of Aafin community in the Ile Ere district of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, His Royal Highness, Oba Simeon Olaonipekun and his son have demanded N450 million ransom for their release.

The traditional ruler and his son were reportedly kidnapped by eight bandits on the 31st December 2025 around 8.00p.m. in his palace.

“They broke down the doors with their guns and demanded to see the monarch and his wife,” a family source said.

During the attack, the monarch’s wife, Felicia Olaonipekun, was shot in the arm and later taken to a hospital for treatment.

The attackers subsequently abducted the monarch and his son, while the local vigilante group was reportedly overwhelmed.

According to sources, only two vigilante members were on duty at the time of the attack and were unable to confront the heavily armed assailants.

However, sources close to the ancient town of Aafin yesterday told THISDAY that the kidnappers have asked for a total sum of N150 million for the release of the monarch and his son, Olaolu, a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He also said that the abductors demanded another additional N300 million for the release of eight residents abducted from Adanla-Irese, a suburb of Igbaja in Ifelodun Local Government Area.

The Coordinator of the Kwara South Joint Community Security Watch Network, Elder Olaitan Oyin-Zubair, confirmed the development, noting that ransom negotiations had begun for both sets of abductees.

“Only two days ago, the kidnappers demanded N300 million for the release of the Adanla abductees. Today, they demanded N150 million for the monarch and his son,” he said.

In a related incident, suspected bandits had on Friday, December 26, 2025, invaded Adanla community in Ifelodun LGA, abducting eight residents during a late evening raid.

Residents said the attackers stormed the agrarian community around 7p.m. firing sporadically as they moved from house to house, forcing residents to comply.

As of press time, the State Police Command is yet to issue an official statement on the ransom demands.

Residents and community leaders have continued to appeal to both state and federal authorities to intensify security operations and ensure the safe release of all abducted victims.