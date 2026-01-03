Rivers Executive Council Approves N1.8trn 2026 Appropriation Bill

· Don’t let us down, Fubara charges new special advisers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Executive Council yesterday approved a proposed budget of N1,854,248,734,475.76 for the 2026 fiscal year.

The approval was granted at the State Executive Council meeting.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the newly sworn-in Special Adviser to the State Governor on Economic Matters and Social Development, Prof. Peter Medee, said the budget was designed to enable the state to complete and advance key projects in critical sectors.

The proposed budget has as its theme: “Budget of Resilience for Growth and Development.”

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has urged his newly appointed Special Advisers to justify the trust placed in them, warning that the expectations of the people must not be disappointed.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to move forward decisively and recover lost ground, noting that his government has the resilience required to deliver on its mandate.

He also charged the newly appointed Special Advisers to work collectively and remain committed to the vision of his administration in order to deliver effective and people-centred governance in the state.

Fubara gave the charge at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, after administering the oath of office to the five advisers.

Those sworn in were Mr. Eloka Tasie-Amadi, Medee, Emmanuel Fubara, Victor Ekaro and Dr. Darlington Orji.

Fubara said the appointments were deliberately made to strengthen teamwork within government and to ensure that the machinery of governance continues to function smoothly and efficiently.

“So what we’re doing this afternoon is bringing in some persons on board to ensure that the wheels of governance continue to roll smoothly in our state,” the governor said.

“It’s a rare opportunity. Don’t let us down. We will start to work for Rivers people. Our social agreement with Rivers people is to work. And that work, it is what we have come to do,” the governor added.

He explained that the advisers were carefully selected because they were familiar with the philosophy and direction of his administration, having previously worked with him in different capacities.

“I believe that these appointees are not new faces. They’ve been with us, they’ve worked with us. They understand the philosophy of this administration and it will not be a problem following and ensuring that our goals are achieved,” he stated.

Fubara stressed that effective governance could only be achieved through collective effort, discipline and shared responsibility, warning the appointees against complacency.

“So my charge is not much because you already know what we have come to do. It is not pleasure, it is work,” he said, adding that the expectations placed on them were high.

He noted that the appointments were not ceremonial but an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to governance and service delivery for the benefit of Rivers people.

Fubara reaffirmed that his administration remains focused on purposeful leadership and effective service delivery, expressing confidence that the new advisers would work as a team to translate the government’s vision into tangible outcomes for the state.