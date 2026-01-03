Okoya Offers Free Cancer Screening to Mark 86th Birthday

Bennett Oghifo

Residents of Ajah and surrounding communities are set to benefit from a one-week free medical outreach planned in commemoration of the 86th birthday of a Nigerian industrialist, philanthropist, and Chairman of the Eleganza Group of Companies, Chief Razaq Akanni Okoya.

The initiative, tagged Okoya @ 86 Medical Outreach, will be delivered as part of the business mogul’s commitment to community development, healthcare delivery, and humanitarian service.

The outreach is expected to benefit over 1,000 residents and will offer a comprehensive range of medical services. These include general medical consultations, blood pressure monitoring, blood sugar checks, HIV testing, eye screening with provision of corrective glasses where required, dental checks, breast and prostate cancer screening, wellness guidance, health education, and medical referrals.

Beneficiaries will also receive free medications and gain valuable insight into their overall health status.

The outreach will run from Monday, January 5 to Monday, January 12, 2026, between 9:00a.m. and 4:00p.m. daily, at Oluwaninsola Estate, opposite Eleganza Bus Stop, along the Lekki–Ajah Expressway, Lagos.

Speaking on the initiative, in celebration of his birthday, Okoya, the man behind the renowned Eleganza products, described the outreach as his personal way of giving back to the host communities of his businesses and residence, while emphasising the importance of accessible and quality healthcare.

“This is a step towards our enduring commitment to health, dignity, and well-being, in appreciation of the community where I reside. Most importantly, health is wealth. This is my token of appreciation to Almighty Allah for preserving my life to see another year. I will be 86 years old in January 2026, which is a milestone, and I am healthy and happy,” he said.

He added that his philosophy remains anchored on the belief that a healthy society is the foundation of sustainable development.

“I so strongly believe that good health is essential to life. I have been in the manufacturing industry for over six decades, providing employment opportunities for teeming young Nigerians, while Eleganza products continue to enjoy wide patronage. By providing access to healthcare, we are improving productivity and prioritising societal sustainability. Everybody deserves the opportunity to thrive and live a healthy life,” Okoya stated.

Beyond healthcare, Okoya’s philanthropic footprint spans religion, education, and social welfare. Many years ago, he built a mosque in honour of his late mother, which has since become a major centre of worship for the local community, attracting up to 500 Muslim faithful weekly for Jumu’ah prayers, with bread regularly provided to worshippers as part of his charitable commitment.

The Eleganza Group of Companies remains one of the largest employers of labour in Nigeria, providing jobs for thousands of Nigerians across its manufacturing and commercial operations.

Okoya also believes in quality education, and the foundation under his name in recent years has thrown its weight behind the Nigerian educational sector, as several undergraduate students are beneficiaries of the Alhaji Akanni Okoya Scholarship Awards.

Over the years, Okoya has also supported hospitals and medical institutions across the country with donations of life-saving equipment, reinforcing his belief that service to humanity is a divine responsibility.