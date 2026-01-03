Ipele Attack: Olowo Condemns Violence, Calls for Vigilance

Fidelis David in Akure

The Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Olowo of Owo Kingdom, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, has expressed deep concern and sympathy with the people of Ipele following the attack on the Divisional Police Station in the town on New Year’s Eve.

In a press statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Sam Adewale, the monarch described the incident as sad and condemnable, noting that it was a deliberate attempt to disrupt peace and dampen the joy of the yuletide season.

According to the traditional ruler, the period of the attack when families were gathered to celebrate the New Year underscored the malicious intent of the perpetrators to sow fear and unrest in the community.

Oba Ogunoye, however, expressed gratitude to God Almighty that no life was lost during the attack, stressing that the preservation of lives remained paramount and a source of relief despite the destruction recorded.

The Olowo commiserated with the Olupele of Ipele, the Nigeria Police Force, and the entire Ipele community over the unfortunate incident, assuring them of his total support and solidarity at this trying time.

While appealing to residents to remain calm and law-abiding, the monarch urged members of the public to be security-conscious, vigilant and proactive, calling on them to promptly report any suspicious movements or unfamiliar faces within their neighbourhoods to the nearest security agency or credible authorities.

He emphasised that effective community cooperation with security agencies was critical to safeguarding lives and property, adding that “collective responsibility remains the strongest weapon against crime and criminality.”

The monarch prayed for divine protection over the people, security personnel and the land, expressing confidence that with unity, vigilance, cooperation with security agencies and God’s help, peace would continue to reign across Owo Local Government Area and Ondo State at large.