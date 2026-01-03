INEC Staff Must Work to Earn Public Trust, Says Amupitan

Friday Olokor

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has called on staff of the commission to work collectively to build an institution “trusted by all and sundry” and ensure that every eligible voter is empowered and every vote truly counts.

In his New Year message for 2026 titled: ‘A Season of Renewal’, Amupitan expressed optimism that credible electoral processes can be achieved through unity, discipline and collective effort, as preparations for the 2027 general elections gather momentum.

Addressing national commissioners, resident electoral commissioners, directors and staff nationwide, Amupitan said the New Year represents a moment of renewal and deeper commitment to Nigeria’s democratic project.

Reflecting on 2025, he commended INEC personnel for their dedication following his assumption of office on October 23 and for the successful conduct of the Anambra State governorship election, which he said reaffirmed the sanctity of the ballot.

Looking ahead, the INEC chairman said the commission must intensify preparations for the Federal Capital Territory Area Council elections scheduled for February, as well as the off-cycle governorship polls in Ekiti and Osun states.

He stressed that preparations for the 2027 general elections remain paramount, adding that INEC’s goal is to deliver a free, fair, credible, transparent and inclusive poll.

Amupitan reaffirmed his commitment to staff welfare, promising a workplace built on equity, discipline and mutual respect, where every staff member feels valued and equipped to excel.

He urged staff to remain steadfast in upholding integrity and transparency, noting that public trust in the electoral process can only be earned through consistent professionalism and collective responsibility.